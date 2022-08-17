DEARBORN — Michigan gas prices dropped below a milestone last week.
But those in northern Michigan’s largest city continue to pay more at the pump.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped below the $4 barrier for the first time since April, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. State motorists paid an average of $3.95 a gallon on Sunday, a decrease of 9 cents from the previous week.
But Traverse City continues to post the most expensive gas price averages in Michigan at $4.27 a gallon.
Even with two months of decreases, the average price of a gallon of gas in Michigan is still 69 cents more than it was in August 2021. The average in July 2022 was $4.72 a gallon.
The new average gas price means Michigan motorists pay an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank. The fill-up price is about $8 more than it was in November 2021.
Gasoline demand actually increased last week from 8.54 million barrels per day to 9.12 million, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. The rate of demand is still 307,000 barrels per day below August 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million, according to the EIA, Even though demand has increased and supply tightened, lower oil prices helped lower pump prices.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil $1.43 a barrel to $91.93 at the close Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the AAA release. Crude prices rose after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a smaller than expected increase in inflation (8.5%) last month.
“Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices below $4 a gallon for the first time in over three months,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.”
In addition to reporting the highest average gas prices in the state, Traverse City distanced itself from the rest of Michigan. Marquette ($4.12) and Ann Arbor ($4.09) had the other two most expensive averages.
Flint ($3.82), Benton Harbor ($3.86) and Grand Rapids ($3.87) reported the three lowest gas price averages in Michigan.
The United States average on Sunday was $3.96 a gallon, a penny more than Michigan. The national average was $4.07 the week before, $4.61 at this time in July and $3.19 at this time in August 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
