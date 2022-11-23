DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices saw a major decline for the second consecutive week, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was down 23 cents to $3.81 from the week prior on Sunday, according to the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The 23-cent decline comes after a 19-cent decrease on Nov. 13.
Even with the two declines, Michigan motorists are paying 45 cents more than the $3.36 average for a gallon of regular unleaded at this time last year. The price for regular unleaded at this time in October was $4.12.
Despite the recent weekly declines, pump prices are expected to hit a new Thanksgiving record in the state. The previous highest daily average for Thanksgiving was $3.61 in 2012.
The higher gasoline prices also don’t seem to be cutting into travel plans in and around the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”
Even with the second consecutive weekly decline, state motorists are paying an average of $57 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $6 more than it was when 2021 prices peaked in November.
Traverse City didn’t find itself on the list of the most or least expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan.
The most expensive gas price averages were reported in Jackson ($3.95), Grand Rapids ($3.94) and Benton Harbor ($3.94). The least expensive gas price averages were found in metro Detroit ($3.65), Ann Arbor ($3.80) and Lansing ($3.84).
Gasoline demand in the United States decreased from 9.01 million to 8.74 million barrels per day, according to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by nearly 2.2 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels, the EIA data indicated.
“Increasing supply and falling gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower,” the AAA release said. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.”
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $1.33 to $85.59 at the close of Wednesday’s trading session, according to the AAA release. The decrease in crude oil prices came “despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks dramatically fell by 5.4 million (barrels),” according to the release.
“Instead, prices declined because the market is concerned that oil demand could decrease due to growing economic concerns,” the AAA release said. “If economic growth stalls or reverses course, crude demand will likely follow suit alongside prices.”
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded also declined last week. The national average on Sunday was $3.67, a decline of 11 cents from the previous week.
The national gasoline average at this time in October was $3.84. U.S. motorists were paying an average of $3.41 at this time in November 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.