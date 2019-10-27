TRAVERSE CITY — Thousands of people in Lansing, Ann Arbor and Oak Park will be a little less hungry because they now have access to more Michigan cherries.
Food banks in those communities in September were on the receiving end of a donation of 38,000 pounds of dried cherries and 22,000 pounds of canned cherry pie filling.
“We’ve got an oversupply of cherries,” said Don Gregory of Shoreline Fruit. “This gave us an opportunity to get some of those cherries out to some places where they’ll do good, in terms of feeding people and giving them an opportunity to try some dried cherries.”
The donation from Shoreline is the first from a new joint project coordinated by the DeWitt-based Cherry Industry Administrative Board and the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The project arranges for the delivery of surplus cherry products to food banks. This first donation went to Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor, Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.
“Even in difficult times, one of the best ways we can help ourselves is by helping others,” Shoreline Fruit LLC board member Nels D. Veliquette said in a press statement.
“It gives us perspective in the face of our own challenges. When more families have access to an iconic and healthy Michigan food, in a small but important way, we strengthen the connection of our community to the land we all call home.”
The CIAB strives to stabilize tart cherry prices by each year issuing a marketing order, which stipulates what quantity of cherries processors can sell on the open market. Cherries not allowed to be sold can be put into storage, dumped on the ground, or donated.
“When we put them in storage, there’s a significant storage cost,” said Gregory. “We thought, rather than putting them on the ground — and we don’t want to put them in storage — we can find a way to donate these cherries.
“That’s why it worked out so well with the food bank, because they said, ‘Here, we’ll help with the processing costs if you donate the cherries.’ And so that’s what we did,” Gregory said.
So instead of being dumped or put into storage, the cherries are going into hungry mouths.
More information about the Food Bank Council of Michigan is available at www.fbcmich.org.
Cherry imports
Michigan’s tart cherry growers themselves are navigating a rough spot.
A growing quantity of tart cherries produced in Turkey are being imported into the U.S., prompting a trade group to petition the federal government to charge a tariff on Turkish cherries, with the aim of leveling the pricing playing field.
“Turkey is buying frozen cherries at $1.10 per pound, taking four pounds of frozen cherries, drying them into one pound of dried cherries, and selling them into the U.S. market at 89 cents per pound,” Leelanau cherry farmer Ben LaCross said in May. “To us, that’s textbook dumping.”
The U.S. International Trade Commission in June voted unanimously to move forward with the petition from the Dried Tart Cherry Trade Committee, which alleges imports from Turkey have harmed the U.S. cherry industry. The Michigan House of Representatives in September passed a resolution to support the request. Similar resolutions were introduced in the state Senate.
“The northern Michigan Cherry industry is grateful to Rep. O’Malley, Sen. VanderWall, and the rest of the Michigan Legislature for their thoughtful support of our anti-dumping case against Turkey,” LaCross said in September.
Unfairly priced imports are hurting the U.S. industry, the petition alleges. Five U.S. processors are named in the cherry industry’s petition as filers: Shoreline Fruit LLC of Traverse City, Graceland Fruit Inc. of Frankfort, Cherry Central Cooperative of Traverse City, Smeltzer Orchard Co. of Frankfort, and Payson Fruit Growers Co-op of Payson, Utah. The petition identifies the group as the Dried Tart Cherry Trade Committee.
The trade commission is set to deliver a final determination on the petition by Jan. 27, 2020.
