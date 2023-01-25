KALAMAZOO — The Tom Burns Award made its way to northern Michigan.
The Michigan Brewers Guild presented the award for “a person who embodies the pioneering spirit of the Michigan brewing industry” to Jack Archiable at its annual conference on Jan. 12.
The organization also presented the MI Beer Champion Award to Barry Johnson and the Defender of Michigan Beer Award to Representative Pauline Wendzel (R-Watervliet).
Archiable began his brewing career began in the late 1970s and he opened his own “micro” brewery in Williamsburg in the early 1990s, according to the release from the Michigan Brewers Guild.
Archibale learn how to brew commercially under Alan Pugsley in Massachusetts and returned to Michigan to open the Traverse Brewing Company, where he was assigned Brewery License #007 and “began formulating his trademark English-inspired brands: Old Mission Lighthouse Pale Ale, Sleeping Bear Brown Ale and the famous Manitou Amber Ale,” according to the release.
“Jack’s legacy can easily be seen through the alum who received their first commercial brewing experience at TBC and have since been operating their own successful breweries for the past two decades, like Joe Short (Short’s Brewing Company, est. 2004), Russell Springsteen (Right Brain Brewery, est. 2007) and John Niedermaier (Brewery Terra Firma, est. 2013),” the release said.
In further description of the award, the Tom Burns award is for “an individual whose hard work, passion, and perseverance has been a guiding force in creating the Great Beer State while being supportive of the entire craft beer industry in Michigan,” according to the release. “Nominees can be brewery owners or employees, can be affiliated with a beer wholesaler or beer retailer or otherwise involved in the industry. Nominees can be part of the industry now or in the past and do not need to be currently living.”
Previous winners of the Tom Burns Award include:
- 2012 – Larry Bell of Bell’s Brewery Inc.
- 2013 – Fred Bueltmann of New Holland Brewing
- 2015 – John Linardos of Motor City Brewing Works
- 2017 – Rex Halfpenny of Michigan Beer Guide
- 2019 – Eric Briggeman of Rochester Mills Beer Company
- 2020 – Ron Jeffries of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales (Dexter)
The MI Beer Champion Award is for “a person who or organization/business that is a partner of the industry and who continually strives to promote or protect the craft beer industry in Michigan” and nominees “can be individuals, wholesalers, retailers, affiliated businesses or can be groups or organizations,” according to the release.
Johnson’s roots in craft beer date to 1988. He opened the Saugatuck Brewing Company in June of 2005 and brewed and consulted with more than 100 breweries after leaving the company in 2011.
Past winners of the Michigan Beer Champion Award include:
- 2014 – Rick Lack, Executive Vice President of RAVE Associates
- 2019 – Steve Siciliano of Siciliano’s Market in Grand Rapids
- 2020 – Shawn Gary, president of Alliance Beverage Distributing in Grand Rapids.
The Defender of Michigan Beer Award was introduced this year to recognize “a legislator who is important to the industry for their own distinct service and commitment,” according to the release.
“We are pleased to present the very first Defender of Michigan Beer Award to Rep. Wendzel,” Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said in the release. “We recognize her continued engagement and applaud her personal commitment to discovering the nuances and flavors of our industry.”
