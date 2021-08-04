JACKSON — A utility and a mortgage lending company based in Michigan were two of the top 25 companies in the 2021 annual Best Employers for Women list from Forbes magazine.
Forbes and market research company Statista teamed up for the annual list.
To compile the list of companies, Forbes and Statista surveyed 50,000 U.S. workers working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The 50,000 employees surveyed included 30,000 females.
“Representation at the executive and board levels were taken into account, as were initiatives to improve gender equity and recent or unresolved allegations regarding discrimination or misconduct,” according to a Forbes story accompanying the report
Utility company Consumers Energy in Jackson ranked No. 19 in the country on the 2021 list of Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1886, Consumers Energy has 8,738 employees.
Detroit-based Quicken Loans ranked No. 23. Quicken Loans was founded in 1985 and has 18,000 employees.
The top five Best Employers for Women, with industries represented, were:
- Booz Allen Hamilton, professional services
- Sephora, retail and wholesale
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Massachusetts, insurance
- Freeman, business services and supplies
- UCLA Healthcare, healthcare and social
Consumers Energy said making the top 25 reflects “a long-standing commitment and continued efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion” at the utility, according to a release.
“We’re embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into everything we do — for the betterment of our co-workers, customers and communities,” Cathy Hendrian, senior vice president of people and culture at Consumers Energy, said in a release. “We stand for an equitable, inclusive workplace that embraces the diverse makeup of the communities we serve and values the ideas and contributions of all. We will continue to be a driving force of change to create and foster an environment where everyone feels they belong.”
Consumers Energy pointed to a 2020 policy change to its parental leave policy. The change allows “birthing mothers six months paid leave, and a four-month paid leave to a non-birthing parent,” according to a release. The leave time can be used for adoption and foster care placements.
The company also has a Women’s Advisory Panel and Women’s Engineering Network. Consumers Energy reported the number of female leaders at the utility increased from 25 to 33 percent from 2011 to 2020.
Other companies to make the list with locations in the region included Sephora, Re/Max (No. 12), Ulta Beauty (No. 15) and Keller Williams Realty (No. 20).
The complete list and a summary of the report is available at https://tinyurl.com/21BestWomenEmployers.
