DEARBORN — After Michigan’s average gas prices hit a new yearly high in July, August began with a slight downturn at the pump.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.20 on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan hit a 2021 high of $3.27 a gallon in July.
The price at the pump decreased 3 cents from the week before, according to the report. The $3.20 average is down a penny from the first day of July, but $1.06 more than Aug. 1, 2020.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of regular unleaded gasoline.
The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report found that gas demand increased slightly last week, from 9.30 million barrels per day to 9.33 million. That helped stabilize gasoline prices, in addition to a decline in total domestic gas stocks.
Crude oil prices continue to remain above $70 per barrel, which means higher gas prices in Michigan may continue.
“While the Michigan state average dropped 3 cents last week, gas prices in some metro areas held steady or even increased slightly,” AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “High crude prices are likely to keep gas prices above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”
In a change from the norm for most of 2021, Traverse City was not among the three least expensive gasoline price averages in the state.
The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were recorded in Benton Harbor ($3.10), Grand Rapids ($3.12) and Lansing ($3.13). The most expensive gas price averages were in metro Detroit ($3.30), Marquette ($3.28) and Ann Arbor ($3.25).
The national gasoline price average was $3.17 on Sunday. The national average is down 1 cent from last week and 5 cents from last month.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
