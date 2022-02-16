DEARBORN — Coming off a 2022 record-high last week, Michigan’s gasoline prices fell a miniscule amount.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $3.35 a gallon on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price was down 2 cents from the 2022 high mark of $3.37 set Feb. 6.
The average price of a gallon of gas in Michigan was $3.16 at this time in January 2022. At this time in February 2021, gas averaged $2.47 in the state.
Motorists pay an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, according to the release. The fill-up price is $1 below when prices were their highest in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million, according to Energy Information Administration data.
The same EIA data reported gasoline demand increased from 8.23 to 9.13 million barrels per day.
While a decrease in total stocks and an increase in demand contribute to higher prices at the pump, rising crude prices continue to be the dominant factor, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate increased by the price of crude oil 22 cents to $89.88 a barrel at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, according to the release. Tension between OPEC+ member and Ukraine continue to affect the price of crude oil.
The EIA also reported total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.7 million barrels to 410.4 million barrels. “The current stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than at the beginning of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices,” the release said.
“Despite the slight decline in gas prices, crude oil prices saw increases last week,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “If crude oil prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
Traverse City continues to post one of the least expensive gasoline price averages in the state at $3.33. Traditionally the cheapest in the state, TC was edged out by Saginaw ($3.29) and Grand Rapids ($3.30) in the AAA release.
The most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($3.49), metro Detroit ($3.39) and Ann Arbor ($3.36).
While the state average dropped slightly from last week, the national average increased 5 cents a gallon from last week to $3.49, according to the release. The national average at this time in January 2022 was $3.30 a gallon. The U.S. average in February 2021 was $2.50.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
