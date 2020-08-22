TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s Michigan apple harvest should some in right about on schedule, according to the Michigan Apple Committee, a non-profit industry marketing group.
Ginger Gold and Paula Red varieties should be ready for harvest next week, according to a release from the organization. Gala apples should come off the trees around Sept. 8, Honeycrisp about Sept. 18.
U.S. apple production is expected to be solid in 2020.
“This is projected to be the ninth largest crop, with an estimate of 253.6 million bushels,” Mark Seetin, Director of Regulatory Policy and Industry Affairs at USApple, the U.S. Apple Association, said in a release. “This is down 3 percent from 2019, which came out to 262.3 million bushels total.”
Michigan’s crop on Friday was estimated at 22.5 million bushels (946 million pounds). The 2020 estimate is the same as was actually harvested in 2019.
Each bushel weighs about 42 pounds.
The U.S. 2019 apple crop was the sixth-largest crop in history, the association announced Friday at its 125th Annual Crop and Outlook Marketing Conference. The event was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Apple exports rebounded during the past year, the association said in the release, with a 15 percent increase in volume — but lower prices limited the export value increase to 7 percent.
Michigan growers harvest an average of approximately 25 million bushels of apples each year, according to the Michigan Apple Committee. More than 14.9 million apple trees are in commercial production in Michigan, covering 34,500 acres on 775 family-run farms.
Gala and McIntosh apples will be harvested in Michigan around Sept. 8 or 10, according to the committee. Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Empire, Jonagold and Red Delicious varieties should be ready for harvest in late September. Fuji and Rome apples will be harvested in early October, Ida Red and Braeburn in mid- to late-October. Evercrisp and Cripps Pink varieties should be ready for harvest in early November.
Following a year of uncertainty and reduced bottom lines in 2018 because of trade conflicts, the USApple release stated, growers were relieved that 2019 exports rebounded from 38.9 million bushels with a value of $854 million for the 2018 crop to 44.9 million bushels, valued at $913 million for 2019, representing a 15 percent increase in volume, but a 7 percent increase in value for exports.
While 2019 exports increased in volume from 2018, they were still well off the 2017 mark of 53 million bushels.
“Growers export about $1 billion worth of apples annually, making trade a critical part of the industry,” USApple President and CEO Jim Bair said in the release.
“While we are comforted to see export numbers rising after a nail-biting year of lost market share and plummeting grower revenues, we still have our work cut out for us to get back on steady ground.”
The 2020 top U.S.-produced apple varieties are: 1-Gala, 2-Red Delicious, 3-Honeycrisp, 4-Granny Smith, and 5-Fuji, according to USApple. The top three varieties (Gala, Red Delicious and Honeycrisp) comprise 48 percent of all apple production. The top five varieties (adding Granny Smith and Fuji) comprise 67 percent.
As growers adjust production to fill growing demand for varieties like Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp, traditional varieties including Golden Delicious and Red Delicious continue to lose market share, according to USApple.
