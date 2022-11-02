TRAVERSE CITY — Michele and Jeff Joubran both have deep ties to the downtown Traverse City business community.
The Joubrans became a bigger part of that family when they opened Sweet Pea, a children’s clothing and accessory store, at 205 E. Front St. in 2009. The Joubrons became a bigger part of the downtown business community on Thursday as the winners of the 2022 Lyle DeYoung Award.
Jeff and Michele Joubran were surprised with the award on Thursday at the Downtown Traverse City Association’s annual dinner at the City Opera House.
The Lyle DeYoung award has been awarded by the DTCA for nearly 30 years. It is given to “a community member or members who have made a significant contribution to the vitality of downtown Traverse City” and is named for DeYoung, a long-time business owner and downtown leader who died in 1992.
“I was surprised; that was real cool,” Jeff Joubran said of the honor. “What an honor. As a young kid I went to DeYoung’s and knew the DeYoung family.
“How cool is that? It’s kind of the legacy of downtown.”
Jeff and Michele Joubran have their own downtown retail legacy.
Jeff Joubran said he grew up at his parent’s downtown stores, The Nutcracker and Country Christmas. The daughter of Mayor Richard Lewis, Michele Jourbran previously worked at Captain’s Quarters for about a decade.
Jeff Joubran is also treasurer of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority board of directors.
“Jeff and Michele are excellent examples of servant leaders,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said in a release. “They are admired by their peers in the business community and are deeply involved in the community at large. We are thrilled to be able to give them this honor after their years of hard work to improve the downtown we all love.”
Jeff Joubran said being identified on the same level as his peers and receiving the award from many of those business owners and previous award recipients is “almost eye opening now.”
“You look up at the board and see all those names, and it’s incredible to be a part of something like that,” he said in the release announcing the 2022 award. “It’s a great honor.”
Michele and Jeff Joubran had one child, Grace, when Sweet Pea opened and second daughter, Lily, arrived two weeks later.
Now the Joubrans have six children as the couple awaits their seventh child in January.
