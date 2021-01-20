WILLIAMSBURG — After a two-year absence, a local company hopped to the top of a competition.
MI Local Hops in Williamsburg claimed the 2020 Chinook Cup, beating out 11 other growers, according to Sales Director and Vice President Mike Moran. MI Local Hops won the first Chinook Cup in 2017 and took second in 2018.
Moran said MI Local Hops didn’t enter the 2019 competition.
“We’re back on top,” Moran said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
The Chinook Cup is conducted by Hop Growers of Michigan (www.hopgrowersofmichigan.com). Alec Mull of Founders, President of the Hop Quality Group, announced the results during the Michigan Brewers Guild Virtual Winter Beer Conference.
According to a release, the Chinook Cup competition is modeled after the Hop Quality Group’s Cascade Cup.
USA Hops describes the Chinook “as a medium intense hop with a spicy, grapefruit or pine aroma. The Chinook hop was selected by HGM for this competition because it tends to take on additional characteristics based on where it is grown.”
The Chinook hop is described “as spicy, pine, resinous with bright aroma of pineapple and grapefruit.” According to the release, the brewing values for Chinook have alpha acids between 12 and 14 percent and with beta acids between 3 and 4 percent.
“Chinook has taken on quite a reputation for Michigan,” Moran said. “It as a differentiation in aromas from the Pacific Northwest Chinook.”
Egypt Valley Hop Yards in Ada took second place in the Chinook Cup with Hop Head Farms in Hickory Corners north of Kalamazoo and Battle Creek taking third.
First place in the 2020 Wild Card Competition went to High Five Hop Farm in Marshall with its Challenger hops. Second place in the Wild Card competition was Mr. Wizard’s Hops, LLC in Monroe (Amallia hops) while third was Two Track Farms, LLC in Hamilton (Gemini hops).
Judges for the 2020 Chinook Cup and Wild Card competition were Mull and Jeremy Kosmicki of Founders Brewing; Jon Boer of New Holland; Justin Koziel of Beards Brewery, Chris O’Neill, Trevor Klimek and Paul Hammond of One Well Brewing; Scott Fieitas of Latitude 42 and Paul Bashaw, Andy Farrell, Lou Wildschut and Danny Warner of Bell’s Brewery.
