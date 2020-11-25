LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has approved several grants and loans to support programs and projects across Michigan.
The board approved a $1.17 million Housing Development Fund grant to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan for three programs:
- Up to $12,000 in down payment assistance to eligible low-income households and reimbursement of up to $350 for required HUD or MSHDA certified pre-purchase homebuyer education.
- The Priority Home Repair (PHR) program to complete home rehabilitations and repairs in households at or below 60% area median income.
- The Michigan Department of Corrections Prison Build program, which will provide 90 low-income families in Michigan with affordable, high quality products for their homes.
The grants will be matched by a $200,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation. Together, MSHDA and the foundation have contributed $900,000 to the PHR program to date.
The MSHDA board also authorized the issuance of $19.6 million in limited-obligation bonds, as well as 10 loans funded by bond proceeds. The loans will be used to acquire and rehabilitate 10 projects in rural areas throughout the state, including the Upper Peninsula. The projects have 384 affordable housing units. Eight projects are designated as family housing and two are designated as elderly housing. All 384 units will be reserved for tenants at 60 percent of area median income or less. Seventy percent of the units across all projects will continue receiving Section 521 project-based rental assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will allow the projects to serve low and very low-income residents.
The MSHDA board also approved a $360,000 Housing Development Fund grant to the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan for data collection and analysis, capacity building, training, and partner engagement service. CEDAM has received MSHDA funds on an annual basis for more than 10 years.
