TRAVERSE CITY — Huntington Bancshares’ planned acquisition of TCF Financial Corp. likely will result in the closure of 198 branch offices, including 97 inside Meijer stores.
Stephen D. Steinour, Huntington’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a Jan. 22 call with Wall Street analysts that many of the branches to be closed are in Michigan.
“We filed the bank regulatory applications last week and announced the planned consolidation of 198 branches. We are making good progress on our preparations for integration later this year. We remain on track with the previously announced schedule for an expected closing date late in the second quarter,” Steinour said in a partial transcript of the call on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The planned merger was announced in December and is expected to close this spring. The two banks together operate 532 branches in Michigan, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
“We’ve been well served by the of the economics around the in-store branches,” Steinour said on the call, “but there is a changing distribution, frankly, a thinning of distribution as we move forward.
“And as we’ve seen over the past year with the pandemic, more and more home goods delivered, including groceries. And so store traffic, while the volumes are up, the revenues are up, traffic is down and preference for doing banking activities in the in-stores is changing a bit.
“We have a very large in-store partnership with Meijer and Giant Eagle,” said Steinour. “But as a result of the combination with first — with TCF in Michigan, we’ve been in a position where we’re going to be consolidating 198 branches, very substantially in Michigan. And that will allow us to cycle out of the in-store branches that we have with Meijer, which we’ve explained to the company.
“Just excess distribution with nearly 500 points of distribution in the state of Michigan as a consequence of the combination. So we are adjusting that partnership,” he said.
Assuming the merger goes through as planned, Huntington would have a market value of $22 billion.
Ranked by total deposits, it would become the second largest bank in Michigan, smaller only than JPMorgan Chase.
