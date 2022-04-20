TRAVERSE CITY — When Amy Russell did an internship at Comstock Construction in 1993, there was a female executive to serve as her mentor.
When Russell returned to work full-time at the company in 1996, Jody Bergman continued to serve as one of her advisors.
Now it’s time for Russell to share some of her knowledge.
A project manager at Comstock Construction, Russell is one of the panelists for the April 27 Building Up Women event hosted by Windemuller. “Mentorship Matters” is the theme of the 2022 event, which features an in-person gathering from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at The Greenhouse at Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.
There is also a virtual event the same day from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom.
Russell said she plans to discuss some of things she’s learned at Comstock Construction. She singled out Bergman as her main mentor, but said the entire company has provided that guidance during her tenure with the company.
“It’s mostly Jody here because it’s who I’ve worked with for most of those years,” Russell said. “But everyone is a mentor of some sort because I’m the youngest. Plus people all have different experiences.”
In addition to being the youngest member of management, Russell is the one who doesn’t have Comstock as a last name or a maiden name. Comstock Construction was founded in 1923.
“Everyone here that works in the office is a Comstock — except for me,” Russell said.
Bergman joked that it’s a non-factor now anyway.
“She’s part of the family now,” Bergman joked. “We adopted her.”
The purpose of the Women in Construction event is a simple one: Increase diversity and the overall workforce in construction.
“We’re trying to get more people interested in coming into construction,” Russell said. “I feel like it’s kind of a dying entity. We’re trying to encourage women.”
Windemuller, whose three main offices are in Wayland, Traverse City and Midland, hosted a virtual event in 2021. Three separate events in Traverse City, Midland and Grand Rapids in 2020 drew nearly 300 people, with 100 participating at Little Fleet in TC.
Joining Russell on the 2022 panel are Rhea Estrada of EV Construction in Holland and Aileen Leipprandt of Hilger Hammond, PC in Grand Rapids. The moderator is Jenny Waugh of Fishbeck, which has an office in Traverse City among other locations.
While the April 27 event focus on Women in Construction, mentorship in construction isn’t limited to gender.
“I never called it that, but I’m always willing to help, like when Amy first stated here I helped her out and answered some of her questions,” Bergman said. “I’ve mentored male employees also. I’m willing to let someone else have a chance.
“I never felt in my career that it was so much a male-female thing. You might have to prove yourself a little more, put forth a little more effort.”
Bergman recalled going to her second bid opening early in her first year at Comstock. She’s been the company’s vice president — estimator since 1976. She said the architect on the project to add an addition downtown to the Record-Eagle to house the printing press was probably joking when she walked into his office, but it still shows the barriers women often have to overcome in construction.
“I walked into his establishment, went into the conference room and he looked at me and said, ‘Whose wife are you?’” Bergman recalled.
“By the way, I was low on that one,” she said of the Comstock bid, which came in $234 lower than the runner-up.
Panel topics for the Women in Construction event include:
- Personal stories from the field
- The importance of mentorships and the role they play in the success of women in the construction industry
- How to get a mentor
- How to serve as a mentor
- Strategies to develop a mentorship program for your organization
For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.windemuller.us/women-in-construction/.
While getting more women in construction is the purpose of the Windemuller-sponsored event, there is an additional emphasis in showing a range of people — both females and males — about careers in trades, whether directly involved with construction or not.
“It’s more just about the opportunities that are out there, trying to make people aware and increase the pool of people choosing construction and the trades as a career,” Bergman said.
Russell said both took a hit during the early days of the pandemic and the hammer keeps falling with rising costs and supply chain issues. That is putting an emphasis on increased involvement in the industry, Russell said.
“It’s been a very good career; I’ve enjoyed it,” she said. “The last couple of years have been difficult. One was COVID and two, all the trades have been getting older and retiring. I don’t see a lot of young people coming in.”
