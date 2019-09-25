The Cherry Festival Foundation announced its 2019-2020 board of directors. Officers are Rebekah Lynch, president; Brett Fedorinchik, past president; Meredith Hawes, president elect; Kim White, treasurer and Jeff Needham, secretary. New board members include Kelli Kaberle, Cheryl Wieber and Jessica Alpers, who will be the cherry industry liaison. Continuing board members include Stacey Isles, Mike Meindertsma and Michael Sinnard.
Matt Doren was named the newest member of the Traverse Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador Program. Doren is a certified financial planner with Sage Wealth Planning, LLC.
