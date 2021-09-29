Mancelona’s Amy Burk, Executive Director of Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan, has been selected to receive the prestigious Presidential Award of Excellence from the National Communities In Schools office in Washington, D.C. She was recognized at the 2021 CIS Leadership Town Hall “All In For Students Awards” presentation, held virtually. “This award is actually a reflection of our entire team here in Northwest Michigan,” said Burk. “They work reliably and relentlessly to help our students, especially given the challenges we’ve faced in the last year.” CIS of Northwest Michigan works full-time inside K-12 school buildings including Central Lake Public Schools, East Jordan Public Schools, Ellsworth Community School, Kalkaska Public Schools, and Mancelona Public Schools. Serving more than 2,500 students, CIS works to build relationships with students that empower them to stay in school and achieve in life.
Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center promoted Lauren Brandstatter to director of community engagement. She joined the center this past spring as community outreach coordinator. “Since being on staff, Lauren has proven herself to be a valuable strategic planner, especially in regard to our media campaign and outreach,” said Executive Director Ginger Kadlec. Brandstatter will be responsible for developing and administering communications and public relations strategies to expand the delivery of prevention programming aimed at educating adults and youth about the societal problem of child abuse with the goal of empowering people to take action to protect children from sexual abuse, physical abuse and other acts of violence. Before relocating to Traverse City, Brandstatter worked for Upper Hand in Indianapolis. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
United Way of Northwest Michigan named Rebeca Otto as Char-Em Region impact director. United Way of Northwest Michigan expanded services and efforts into Charlevoix and Emmet counties after Char-Em United Way was dissolved. “Donor support in the Char-Em area has made it possible to address basic needs in our community for over 75 years,” Otto said in a release. “The next chapter for United Way in Charlevoix and Emmet counties is a way to once again pivot to better meet the needs of our community.” Otto can be contacted at charem@unitedwaynwmi.org.
