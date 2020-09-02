Andrew Gutzka has joined Bill Hendershot in practice at Interlochen Family Dentistry. Gutzka grew up in northern Michigan and is pleased to be close to friends and family, according to an announcement. Gutzka is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 276-6877.
Matt Vaughan has been promoted to Automation Account Manager. In his new role, he will oversee customer relations and automation project management throughout the Traverse City market.
Vaughan brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, including more than five with Windemuller.
Jeff Novack has joined Windemuller as an Automation Engineer in the Traverse City office. In this position, he will provide customer service and complete automation work, including PLC, HMI, and SCADA software programming.
Novack brings more than 12 years of experience in the Automation Industry.
