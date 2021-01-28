GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer will give local companies a chance to showcase offerings to merchants.
The company's virtual Lift Local Supplier Event is scheduled for April 1.
According to a release, "businesses that manufacture or grow retail-ready products" in the retail company's footprint in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio or Wisconsin can apply by Feb. 19 for consideration at https://www.rangeme.com/meijerlocal2021.
The April 1 event will focus on:
- Grocery, including fresh, deli and bakery
- Baby
- Beauty and personal care
- Over-the-counter and wellness
"Each Meijer store should represent its customers and the community that makes those customers unique," Peter Whitsett, Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, said in the release. "This event gives us the chance to source products from our customers’ hometowns, which makes their shopping experience even more meaningful."
Jamie Akemann, Meijer Group Vice President of Global Sourcing, Indirect Procurement, Supplier Diversity and Product Quality, said the event is beneficial for small companies "hesitant to approach a major retailer because they are not necessarily ready to distribute to hundreds of stores."
"The point of this event is to bring in local businesses and accommodate what they can do now, while also building a partnership to help them grow in the future," Akemann said in the release.
Meijer conducted a similar event in November, meeting with nearly 250 companies at a Supplier Diversity Summit.
Meijer is partnering with Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing and is using its subsidiary product discovery tool, RangeMe.
After receiving applications, officials at Meijer will review and select the vendors for the virtual summit. Suppliers not chosen for the April 1 event will remain in the RangeMe database for future consideration.
Prospective vendors not in one of the categories for the April event are invited to submit information at https://tinyurl.com/MeijerVendors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.