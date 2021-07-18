GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer was named a 2021 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for a fifth consecutive year.
The retailer earned the top score of 100 percent on the national Disability Equality Index, a joint initiative between Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.
The DEI measures “key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity,” according to a release.
A total of 319 corporations “utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts in 2021,” according to a release from Disability:IN. The total number of participating corporations marked a 29 percent increase from 2020 and included 77 first-time participants.
Of those 319 businesses, 272 received a score of 80 percent or above, according to the DEI 2021 Annual Report.
While a score of 100 percent is the highest, the DEI 2021 Annual Report states it is not meant to be a perfect score. “A score of 100 on the DEI simply means that a company adheres to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, but there’s still room for improvement,” the annual report said.
“The events of the last year highlighted gaps workplaces face in supporting members of marginalized communities,” Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion said in a release from the retailer. “We continue to learn how to better support our team members with disabilities every day and appreciate seeing those efforts recognized again this year.”
Williams said the Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group is the driving force behind the company’s effort and held a number of virtual events during the pandemic. Meijer worked with Aira to “provide blind and low vision customers free access to the live visual support app in all its stores” last year, according to a release.
Several other Michigan-based companies were on the 2021 DEI. A complete list of the companies earning 100, 90 and 80 percent benchmarks on the DEI is available at https://tinyurl.com/2021DEI. More information on the DEI is available at www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.