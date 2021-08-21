WASHINGTON, D.C. — Meijer released a new “pollinator health policy” this week, according to a release from the Washington, D.C.-based Friends of the Earth/Friends of the Earth Action.
The new policy asked its suppliers “to shift to less toxic approaches, including integrated pest management,” according to the release. The grocery retailer based in Grand Rapids also pledged to expand organic offerings in the store, which further supports pollinator health.
“This new commitment from Meijer is a step in the right direction in a moment when 40% of insect pollinators face extinction,” Friends of the Earth Senior Staff Scientist Kendra Klein said in the release. “To truly address the pollinator crisis, the food retail industry must accelerate the race to the top by creating measurable goals to reduce use of bee-toxic pesticides.”
Meijer is the 10th major food retailer in the United States to create a pollinator policy addressing pesticides, the release stated.
According to www.foe.org, the organization has other Bee-Friendly Food Retailer Commitments from:
- Albertson’s — 2,294 U.S. locations
- Aldi — 1,864
- Costco — 627
- Dollar Tree — 15,685
- Giant Eagle — 461
- Kroger — 2,765
- Rite Aid — 2,486
- Target — 1,897
- Walmart — 5,342
The new policy from Meijer “encourages its produce, floral and live goods suppliers to reduce the use of pollinator-toxic pesticides and calls out two classes of high concern: nitroguanidine neonicotinoids and organophosphates,” according to the release. The policy also encourages Meijer suppliers to use Integrated Pest Management and other “less-toxic approaches.”
More information on Friends of the Earth is available at https://foe.org/.
