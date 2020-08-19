A medical assistant apprenticeship program is underway in Kalkaska. Posing in the classroom are (from left), apprentice Mara Brigham of Grayling, apprentice Alyssa Barnes of Kalkaska, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Clinical Director Christy Chowhan, apprentice Jill Ponstein of Kalkaska and apprentice Jamie Williams of Rapid City. Not pictured is apprentice Jamaica Hunt of Kalkaska.