KALKASKA — A new medical assistant apprenticeship program has launched in Kalkaska.
According to a release, the program is the first for medical assistant apprenticeships in northwest Michigan.
Registered with the U.S. Department of Labor, the medical assistant apprenticeship program is offered by Northwest Michigan Works! in partnership with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.
The program includes “paid on the job learning and online related technical instruction along with guidance from professional mentors,” according to the release. There are five apprenticeships enrolled in the program.
After completing the program, apprentices will receive a National Medical Assistant Journeyworker Credential, a Medical Assistant Career Diploma through Penn Foster Career School and can sit for the State Medical Assistant Certification through American Medical Technologists.
“We are very pleased to launch this career opportunity in our community,” Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Clinical Director Christy Chowhan said in the release. “It is a well-designed competency-based training plan and incorporates an online learning platform that is easily accessed by our apprentices. This program is designed to prepare the apprentices for certification and helps us fill immediate workforce gaps.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, registered apprenticeships are offered in more than 1,300 occupations.
More information about registered apprenticeships in the region is available at nwm.org/apprenticeships.
