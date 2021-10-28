TRAVERSE CITY — The distance between the state capital and the Cherry Capital disappeared on Wednesday.
The leaders of Michigan’s two major economic development organizations in Lansing were in Traverse City to discuss ways to build technological entrepreneurship opportunities in the region.
Prior to the meetings, Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin took a tour of 20Fathoms, the co-working space and startup incubator on the fourth floor of the Bayview Professional Centre.
Eric Roberts, who took over as 20Fathoms Executive Director in September, gave Messer and Corbin a tour of its new home close to the one-year anniversary of the organization’s move from the corner of Park and Union Streets in downtown Traverse City to the corner of M-22 and M-72.
Roberts said the move expanded 20Fathoms from 6,000 to 10,000 square feet. But the big selling points were a view of West Grand Traverse Bay from the front of the building as well as ample parking in front and behind its new base of operations.
“That’s big marketing right there,” said Messer, motioning to West Grand Traverse Bay.
Roberts told Messer and Corbin that 20Fathoms is able to operate because of what its members pay to have offices or shared workspace, grants and community support.
Roberts said matching grant funding can be challenging in a rural community, but is always critical to the mission at 20Fathoms.
“We’ve got work to do,” Roberts said. “There’s more we want to do with this space.”
20Fathoms Board Member Janie McNabb, a Workforce Development Consultant with Strategic Policy Consultants, said 20Fathoms will continue to grow and develop in the region because of its many partnerships.
That includes on the state level, which was one of the reasons why the MEDC and LEO were invited for a tour of the facility as part of a busy day of meetings.
“20Fathoms can’t exist in a silo,” McNabb said.
