TRAVERSE CITY — Good things come to those who fill in.
Med Pros Share applied to present at TCNewTech’s Pitch Night competition in April. A late cancellation pushed CEO and founder Britta Carlson into the March 2 event and the Marquette-based company wound up capturing the $500 top prize.
According to its website, Med Pros Share is an online marketplace for rehabilitation practitioners and allows them to share diagnosis-specific plans and products with their peers. It also serves as a coaching or mentor system between therapists.
“Med Pros Share is an online platform where medical professionals — occupational therapists, physical therapists, anyone licensed in the health care field — can information share and evolve as a profession,” Carlson said in a video at www.medprosshare.com.
A school occupational therapist, Carlson said she found there were more than 100,000 PDF files for sale on line. So she created Med Pros Share as “a hub for all these resources to be in one spot and monetize for all of these different providers.”
Med Pros Share was one of four Michigan start-up companies to make presentations at TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night.
The March 2 event was livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Following the presentations and a question-and-answer period, the audience voted Med Pros Share as the winner of the $500 cash prize provided by DGNAdvisory.
While the cash prize is a nice reward for the winner, the event is also an opportunity to network and get exposure to potential investors.
Other presenters for the March TCNewTech Pitch Night included:
- Valerie Obenchain of Advanced Interactive Response Systems (https://www.oxygenalarms.com). According to its website, the Newaygo-based AIRS “produces high-quality safety and monitoring products that improve patient health and care-giver performance.”
- Nicholas Kristock of KindKatch (www.kindkatch.com). According to its website, the Bloomfield Hills company “is a mobile content capture and distribution tool that makes collecting and sharing of video content easy for (the user) and engaging for recipients.”
- Michael Hyacinthe of Wimage, LLC (www.wimee.tv). The Grand Rapids startup tech and digital production company is “dedicated to cultivating the artistic expression of individuals through creative technology and educational resources,” according to its website.
TCNewTech Virtual Pitch Night, held the first Tuesday of every month, is broadcast live from 20Fathoms, taking advantage of its fiber internet from main sponsor Michigan Broadband.
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for April 6.
Apply to pitch at the April competition or future events at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch, or by contacting TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
