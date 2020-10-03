From Staff Reports
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a virtual career fair on Oct. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m.
MDOT is hiring for full-time and seasonal positions throughout the state, according to a release. The virtual career fair is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and MDOT.
Registration is open until Oct. 6 at https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/4q9Mn.
At the event, job seekers can “engage with MDOT staff, ask questions, and learn about current and future career opportunities through chat and video conversations,” according to the release.
MDOT announced it needs “more than 100 limited-term, winter maintenance workers in all regions of the state.” Job seekers need to have a valid Class B The minimum requirement for these positions is a valid Michigan Class B Commercial Drivers License for these positions, which could lead to a full-time position in the future, the release said.
The release listed other available positions including “electricians, internships (including veterans, engineering, and Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program positions), transportation engineers, transportation maintenance workers (seasonal and full-time), transportation planners, transportation technicians, and other skilled trades and professional positions.”
Current positions at MDOT are available at www.Michigan.gov/MDOTJobs. More information is also available by contacting MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager James Fults at MDOT-Recruitment@Michigan.gov.
