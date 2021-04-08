LANSING — Northern Michigan was well represented in the 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards.
The awardees — including the annual 50 Companies to Watch list — will be honored at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala in Lansing July 20.
Cheboygan Cement Products, Inc., Mammoth Distilling in Central Lake and Neveego in Traverse City were three small businesses in the region to make the 50 Companies to Watch list. Also on the list were HealthBridge in Grand Rapids, which has a satellite office in Traverse City, and Merchandise Outlet in Mount Pleasant, which has a store in Traverse City and other locations in the region.
Other companies that made the list, by their city headquarters, included:
Ann Arbor: AdvaitaBio; Homewatch Caregivers of Ann Arbor; Ripple Science; Shoshana Technologies; Bangor: Barber Packaging Company; Bay City: Encompass Therapy Center; Byron Center: DLN; Chelsea: BBCetc; Detroit: GANAS MFG; Flushing: ATI Group; Frankenmuth: Frankenmuth Cheese Haus; Grand Rapids: 8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications; Anna’s House; CertifID; Micro Visions, Inc.; TGG Solutions; Virtual Systems; Houghton: GLSV Inc.; Ironwood: Jacquart Fabric Products (dba Stormy Kromer); Jackson: Careline Health Group; Crown Industrial Services, Inc.; Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists; Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo Candle Company; Northern Biomolecular Services; SPARK Business Works; Lansing: F.D. Hayes Electric Company; Peak Performance Physical Therapy; The Botanical Co.; Marquette: Blackrocks Brewery; Mattawan: Tri-Mation; Mount Pleasant: GreenTree Cooperative Grocery; Munising: Uncle Ducky Outdoors or Paddling Michigan; Muskegon: Forming Technologies; Roseville: SMTAutomation, LLC; Royal Oak: Motor City Gas; Saginaw: Hausbeck Pickles and Peppers; Sault Ste. Marie: The Wicked Sister; South Haven: Riveer Environmental; Troy: Awecomm; IPS Technology Services; Warren: Chicken Shack; National Composites; Waterford: ORRI Corporation; Wyoming: Odanah Construction; Zeeland: Hil-Man Automation LLC/Precision Dispense Technologies.
Among the Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni Award winners were Ruby + Associates, Inc. Structural Engineers of Bingham Farms in the "Great Places to Work" category and Grand Rapids businesses Atomic Object and Tech Defenders in the "Strategically Focused" category.
TentCraft, LLC of Traverse City and Ryba Marine Construction Co. of Cheboygan made the list of the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Best Small Businesses. Also on the PTAC list were Advanced Communication Cabling, Inc., Spring Arbor; Advantage Mechanical-Refrigeration, Inc., Comstock Park; Amigo Mobility, Bridgeport; ESS Universal USA, LLC, Holland; RCO Engineering, Roseville; SafeSense Technologies, LLC, Portage; Walter Mechanical Services, Inc. (dba as ATI Group), Flushing; Watermaster North America, LLC, Ann Arbor.
Sunrise Bliss of Petoskey and Stormy Kromer Cap and Ale House in Cheboygan was on the list of Best Small Businesses for the Michigan Small Business Development Corporation. Also on the SBDC list were Dancing Meadows Homestead, LLC, Cottrellville; E & S Graphics, Inc., Ithaca; Elderly Instruments, Lansing; Found, Ann Arbor; Hillcrest Lanes, Belding; The Poke Bowl, Flint; Umami Ramen, LLC, Battle Creek; Uncle Ducky Outdoors, LLC, Munising.
SmartZone Best Small Businesses award winners included Airway Innovations, LLC, Grand Rapids; ARUtility, East Lansing; Campfire CoWorks, Marquette; Clear To Go, Inc., Rochester; DB Delivery Solutions, China; Geofabrica, Rochester; Lyseon Additive Manufacturing, Flint; NTL, Sterling Heights; Rhombus Energy, Dearborn; SightLine, Inc., Houghton; Versah, LLC, Jackson; Videka Pet Food, Kalamazoo; Workit Health, Ann Arbor.
Michigan Celebrates Small Business began in 2004. The organization's mission to to "honor and recognize Michigan’s small business people and those champions and advocates that support them," according to its website.
More information on the MCSB and the awards is available at https://michigancelebrates.org/.
