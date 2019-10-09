TRAVERSE CITY — Todd McMillen framed in the opening between two buildings to create a new home for his business.
McMillen Custom Framing opened for business Oct. 1 in the southern portion of the building at 322 S. Union St. The City Bike Shop operated out of a connected space at the address before moving to Eighth Street.
“This presented a real opportunity for me,” said McMillen, who said the new location provides more space for his business as well as parking in front of and behind the store.
McMillen moved from 326 E. Front St., an address where he operated for the majority of the 33 years he’s been in business after acquiring the Instant Framer.
McMillen said the move to a new location holds even more promise besides the larger retail space.
“It’s worked out wonderfully,” he said. “Between Front Street and and the Eighth Street corridor being renovated, I think Old Town is the new hip place, I really do. It’s Old Town’s turn.”
MSU Federal Credit Union has plans to build a branch at South Union to the north of McMillen Custom Framing. That parcel includes the portion of the building that City Bike Shop leased and the current home of Northern Title Company at 312 S. Union St.
MSUFCU announced in late May it was expanding into Traverse City and planned to open two locations, one downtown and another in Garfield Township, according to a press release.
