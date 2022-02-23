LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council awarded 2022 research grants to 13 different projects.
The MCBC recommended $335,000 in “project support for research and education, advancing agricultural inputs for craft beer, spirits, wine, and hard cider,” according to the release.
Six of the proposals are continuations from the 2021 and 2020 grant programs. The 13 projects also leverage more than $170,000 in matching funds.
“These grants provide a variety of opportunities to local businesses and reinforces that Michigan is a world-class craft beverage destination,” Gary McDowell, chair of the Michigan Craft Beverage Council and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said in the release.
The 2022 grants align with the several research priorities of the Council, including climate change impacts; crop quality (including pest and disease management and soil health); new varieties of hops, fruit, barley, rye, and other agricultural inputs; and sustainable water use and wastewater discharge.
Projects selected for research funding for 2022 include:
- New apple varieties for hard cider production
- Evaluation of corn varieties for craft distilling
- Evaluation of new herbicide in hops for crop safety and weed control
- On-going evaluation of hardiness to advance winter malting barley as a climate adaptation strategy
- Role of planting date and seeding rate in optimizing winter survival and yield of malting barley
- Evaluating terroir of rye whiskey in Michigan — Genotype x
- Evaluation of apple fruit rot control and of the diversity of wild yeast on cider and dessert apple varieties and outcomes on fermentation
- Field scale management of late season cluster rots to increase wine grape crop quality
- Monitoring grapevine cold hardiness evaluations to develop the state’s grapevine cold hardiness model
- Grape and wine industry educational project
- Reducing fungicide inputs without sacrificing late season disease management and crop quality in hop and barley
- Evaluation of a greenhouse ecosystem to manage craft beverage wastewater
- Education and training for P45 wine grape growers
At the close of the grant cycle, final reports will be posted to the Council’s website research database. For more information about the Michigan Craft Beverage Council, visit michigancraftbeverage.com.
