LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council announced last week it was funding 14 projects through its 2020 research grant program.
The grants total more than $400,000. The funding is the largest annual research contribution from the MCBC.
According to a release from the council, it received 22 applications for its competitive grant program. More than $800,000 was requested.
MCBC Chair Gary McDowell said that projects were identified with the future of the industry in mind.
“MCBC’s Research Committee established timely research priorities and the Council chose fitting and well-thought out proposals,” he said in the release.
Five of the research grant proposals are a continuation of 2019 projects.
Projects selected for 2020 funding include:
- Grapevine cold hardiness research
- Development of red-juiced apple cultivars for Michigan hard cider
- Investigating the terroir-influenced quality attributes of hops
- Variety selection and agronomy practices for soft winter wheat malting
- Evaluation of cereal rye varieties for the Michigan craft distilling industry
- Role of planting date and seeding rate in optimizing winter survival, yield and quality of malting barley
- Developing integrated pest management approaches for bunch and sour rot control in vineyards
- Optimizing fungicide inputs for disease management on barley and hops
- Fermented beverage analysis
- Investigating winter hardiness to advance winter malting barley as a climate adaptation strategy
- Understanding the market and technological processing opportunities of grown fruit in the craft beverage industry
- Research education for the grape, wine and cider industry
- Solutions to manage plant-parasitic pests in hops
- Increasing demand for emerging hard cider industry
Final reports will be posted to the Council’s research database website at https://michigancraftbeverage.com/research/research-database.
For more information about the MCBC, visit www.MichiganCraftBeverage.com.
