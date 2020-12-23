COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Walstrom Marine President Tom Ervin was re-appointed vice chair of the Michigan Boating Industries Association for 2021.
Ervin works out of the Harbor Springs office of Walstrom Marine. According to the company’s website, Ervin has more 25 years of experience in the marine industry. Ervin joined Walstrom Marine in 2016 as general manager before being promoted to president, according to www.walstrom.com.
Also re-appointed as officers for 2021 were Chairman Tom Den Herder of Yacht Basin Marina in Holland and Secretary/Treasurer Jim Coburn of Coburn Consulting Company in Macomb.
The MBIA is a non-profit marine trade association. According to a release from MBIA, the organization represents more than 350 marine-related businesses in the state.
Three businessmen were selected to serve as directors of the MBIA at its annual meeting Dec. 2.
Chris Lisowicz of North Shore Marina in Spring Lake and Rob Davis of Club Royale in Waterford were appointed as MBIA state-wide directors. Pete Beauregard, Jr. of Colony Marine in St. Clair Shores was re-elected as the southeast regional director. All three are for three-year terms.
The MBIA board at a Dec. 10 meeting appointed Patti Smith of Silver Spray Sports in Fenton to a vacant one-year state position.
The term expires in 2021.
Continuing to serve on the MBIA board for 2021 are Amy Krueger Malow, Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales in St. Clair Shores (Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales also has an office in Charlevoix); Jim Adams, Freeway Sports Center in Fenton; Tim Tadsen, Toledo Beach Dockominium Association in LaSalle; and Warren Wolf, Wolf’s Marine in Benton Harbor.
More information about the MBIA is available at www.mbia.org or (734) 261-0123.
