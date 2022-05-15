LANSING — Different parts of the state hold MiCareerQuest at different times of the year.
But May makes the most sense.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity proclaim May as Professional Trades Month. The declaration is designed to “honor the hard-working men and women in these fields and to encourage more Michiganders to explore educational and career opportunities in these high-demand, high-skilled and high-wage careers,” according to a release.
Projections are trades jobs in industries such as construction, health care, information technology, manufacturing, mobility and service industries will total nearly 530,000 and have 47,000 annual openings by the year 2028, according to the release.
“In Michigan, professional trades careers pay about 30% higher than the statewide median for all occupations, with a median salary of nearly $59,000,” LEO’s Office of Employment and Training Director Stephanie Beckhorn said in the release. “In addition to providing economic security for Michigan workers, these good paying jobs also offer the opportunity to spend your career doing interesting and important work ...”
Many of these jobs in the trades are careers not requiring a four-year degree and feature “pathways that focus on credentials, certificates, on-the-job training, registered apprenticeships and other preparation elements,” according to the release.
The Going PRO Talent Fund is a state program assisting those in the industry. Going PRO has helped more than 5,000 businesses receive awards for more than 150,000 employees since it launched in 2014, according to the release.
The State Apprenticeship Expansion has created more than 640 pre-apprenticeship and nearly 5,000 new registered apprenticeship programs in Michigan.
The state also offers the free Michigan Career and Education Pathfinder site to explore careers and educational opportunities.
The Pure Michigan Talent Connect site is an online platform for connecting job seekers and employers.
Links to these resources and other career exploration tools are available at Michigan.gov/SkillsToWork.
