LANSING — One northern Michigan winery posted a sparkling performance at the first Michigan Governor’s Cup competition.
Mawby Vineyards and Winery in Suttons Bay won a Best of Category award for the best sparkling wine at the inaugural event. Mawby’s Grace Brut Rosé won a gold medal in addition to having the best sparkling wine at the competition.
The new Michigan Wine Collaborative competition — exclusive to state wines, meads and ciders — partnered with the Beverage Tasting Institute in Chicago for the first time. In addition to providing an expert panel of blind tastings to rate and rank the Michigan-produced products over a three-month period, BTI offered wineries a chance to receive constructive criticism.
The BTI partnership seemed to be a big draw.
“The Michigan Wine collaborative works so hard to share Michigan wine stories,” Mawby marketing manager Claire Lepine said in an email. “When they introduced this new competition, judged by professionals at the Beverage tasting Institute in Chicago, we were excited to enter.”
The gold medal Mawby received for best sparkling wine was one of 83 gold medals at the Governor’s Cup. BTI reported 28% of the wines entered in the Michigan Governor’s Cup competition earned gold medals, about 8% higher than a typical competition, according to the release.
“More and more Michigan wineries are making sparkling wine, which we love, but it’s nice to be recognized as a leader in our field, especially as we are celebrating our 50th anniversary this year,” Lepine said in the email.
Two wines — a St. Julian 2020 Braganini Reserve Cabernet Franc and a 12 Corners 2021 Estate Grown Vidal Blanc — won platinum medals for the Vinifera Red and Sweet/Dessert wines, respectively, at the competition.
BTI awarded 83 gold, 152 silver and 45 bronze medals at the competition.
In addition to 10 Best of Category awards, the competition featured Governor’s Case Winners for the top five white, top five red and top two sparkling wines.
Mawby had both of the Governor’s Case Winners for sparkling with the Grace Brut Rosé and a 2017 Mille Brut Methode Champenoise.
The top five white wines included two from Chateau Fontaine in Lake Leelanau, a 2021 Woodland White Auxerrois and a 2021 Wall of Goats Sauvignon Blanc. Left Foot Charley in Traverse City had one of the top five red wines with its 2021 Reserve Blaufrankisch.
Chateau Chantal claimed six gold, seven silver and one bronze medal. Chateau Fontaine (two silver) and Mari Vineyards (three silver, one bronze) each claimed four gold medals while Shady Lane Cellars (one silver) had three golds.
Northern Michigan wineries with two gold medals at the Governor’s Cup included 45 North Vineyard and Winery, Black Start Farms, Brengeman Brothers, Mawby, Peninsula Cellars, Tabor Vineyards, Two K Farms and Verterra. Single gold medals went to Bel Lago, Blustone, French Road, French Valley, Soul Squeeze and Winemakers Red.
Eight other wineries won at least a silver medal in the competition. The complete list of Michigan Governor’s Cup results by winery and medal is available at https://tinyurl.com/5n73p429.
The Lansing Center will host the 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup Award Gala and Dinner June 28. Tickets start at $150. The Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will host the Governor’s Cup Winners’ Showcase on June 29. Tickets start at $80.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/michigan-wine-collaborative-65039057643 before June 20.
In announcing the competition for a Feb. 15 Record-Eagle article, organizers and competitors thought the feedback would be a valuable part of the competition.
“It is real nice,” said Kasey Wierzba, general manager and head winemaker at Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay. “Sometimes you wonder what made this wine stand out. Why did it win gold or platinum?
“On the other side, if you submit a wine that you thought would do well, why did it not win a class award? Why was it a bronze when you thought it would be a gold?”
“That was out intent,” Michigan Wine Collaborative president Gina Shay said for the article. “The idea behind the competition is not just for wineries to hang a medal on the wines in the tasting room. It’s really to recognize places for what they’re doing for executing quality and to give them marketing information to the consumers.”
More information on the nonprofit Michigan Wine Collaborative is available at https://michiganwinecollaborative.com/.
