It’s said that the only constant in life is change. This has always been true in healthcare but maybe never more so than the past four months.
Change was rapid in the early days of the pandemic and is now prompting us to accelerate plans that were already in place to secure the future of healthcare in our community and across the region.
Well before COVID-19, Munson Healthcare had set a course to address the challenges facing our rural healthcare system by better aligning the hospitals in our system and more closely integrating resources to enhance operations and patient care. Many of these challenges have simply been amplified by the pandemic.
Lower patient volumes are anticipated to continue over the next 12 months out of concern for COVID-19 and as a result of the economic impact to many of the people in our communities. Medicare and Medicaid represent 75 percent of Munson Healthcare’s funding. Federal and state budgets continue to see larger deficits, making cuts to healthcare unavoidable. These are not new trends but the speed at which we must act to confront them has increased.
Last week, Munson Medical Center and each facility across the system began to initiate the next phase of our COVID-19 Recovery Plan. Over the next 12 to 18 months, this phase will draw from the strategies established before the pandemic to meet current challenges and build a more sustainable model of healthcare to meet the many needs of our community in the decades to come.
What does this mean?
It means we will continue to evolve the ways in which we are caring for patients. Telemedicine has increased dramatically since March and in many cases our providers are now treating patients who previously were not seeking care. In the past, capital investment has been equated to brick and mortar but in the future the construction of our technology infrastructure will play as critical a role as those we build with steel and concrete.
It means greater collaboration between our nine hospitals to better leverage our resources, leadership and clinical expertise. The three regional COVID-19 Care Centers, including Munson Medical Center, serve as prime examples. By centralizing COVID-19 patients with the right staff and resources, we were able to ensure safety, work more efficiently, and provide the highest level of care. This proven structure will have a lasting impact on how hospitals and even the departments within each of those hospitals work together to enhance the continuum of care for our patients.
It means we will position the healthcare system to be agile. This will not only be important in the next 12 to 18 months as we care for both COVID and non-COVID patients, but also long after the pandemic has passed. We cannot know with certainty what challenges may lie ahead but we can structure our costs and staff, prioritize essential capital investment and create systems to help us continually and rapidly adapt to change. This is precisely our approach as we embark on the next phase of this plan to further secure the future of healthcare in our community and across northern Michigan.
Change is difficult. It is disruptive. It can bring uncertainty. This has been all too familiar over the past few months. However, change also brings hope. It brings growth and so often gives way to something better.
As a community we’ve witnessed an inspiring response to the change brought on by the pandemic. The strength and resilience of our healthcare system and this community provides a solid foundation on which to build a sustainable future and we will continue to keep everyone informed as we travel this path.
