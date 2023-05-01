Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
Just three years removed from the pandemic’s beginning and now on the cusp of the Public Health Emergency being lifted, Munson Medical Center (MMC) is poised to meet our community needs as well as challenges that continue across the healthcare sector.
Attracting and retaining talent will remain a key priority for hospitals around the nation in a job market where there is high demand and a shortage of qualified candidates. Over the past two years Munson Healthcare (MHC) has closely examined and adjusted wages across all job categories to support the staff that care for our community and compete to bring both clinical and non-clinical professionals to the region.
As is the case in many economic sectors, but perhaps especially healthcare, hospital revenues are struggling to keep pace with rising workforce and supply costs which can create financial pressure and capital constraints.
In addition to our ongoing investment in technology, as a non-profit health system, $117 million was spent this past year on community benefit programs and charity care.
To sustain this type of investment requires a disciplined and strategic approach to care delivery, recruitment, and operations.
The natural beauty of our region and endorsements, such as the Forbes list of Best Employers in Michigan, aids in our recruiting efforts but addressing healthcare staff shortages also means building a pipeline of Healthcare Team members.
The partnership we have forged with Northwestern Michigan College over many years continues to grow stronger with new Bachelor of Nursing opportunities available soon.
This and other relationships with community colleges and four-year institutions across northern Michigan will play an important role in keeping skilled clinical and support staff in our region.
As the regional referral center for northern Michigan, our decisions are guided not only by the needs of our local community but the entire region. Looking across northern Michigan, the data reflects the need for a continued focus on chronic diseases, like heart disease and cancer.
This past fall, northern Michigan’s only fixed-PET scanner was installed at Cowell Family Cancer Center. This new technology not only provides the capability to better detect cancer but also gives our patients access to new treatments.
Therapeutic treatments known as theranostics involves using the PET and a specially created contrast material to administer precise treatment to cancer cells, using the PET to monitor in real time.
This treatment for some patients with prostate or neuroendocrinal cancer is only offered at four other facilities in Michigan.
Previously, many patients might forego treatment altogether due to the amount of travel but its availability closer to home is offering a new option and new hope.
Over 7,000 procedures have been performed in the MMC Cardiac Cath Lab over the last 12 months. During that same period, Munson Medical Center staff completed the 1,000th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) since the program was established in 2012.
Out of more than 6,093 hospitals nationwide, only just over 700 have a TAVR program. A second procedure room in the Cardiac Cath Lab will be upgraded in the next six months to meet patient demand with the very latest technology.
The prevalence of chronic disease in our community means an increased risk of stroke. This need furthers our commitment to continue building upon the endovascular stroke intervention program that launched in 2020.
Currently, MMC is delivering care at the level of a Comprehensive Stroke Center, and it’s anticipated the program will receive accreditation sometime this summer.
MMC is one of the busiest stroke centers in Michigan and that trend will continue as will the benefit provided by the two cutting edge bi-plane imaging systems and most importantly, clinical expertise right here in Traverse City.
In the year ahead, technology will provide us greater precision with the addition of a third daVinci robot as well as a Mako robotic arm that is the future of knee replacement surgery. Telehealth and virtual visits will continue to expand access to primary care and specialties like Behavioral Health and Neurosurgery.
Innovative services like the Ask-A-Nurse hotline will assist patients in finding the right care, at the right time, in the right place and help ease demand in our Emergency Department.
What never waivers from year to year is that our success will be driven by the people who work at Munson Medical Center and the support we receive from the community.
This support and dedication is what helped earn MMC recognition as one of Fortune’s Top 100 Hospitals this past year and inspires us to improve each day.
We remain committed to serving you in a community we are so very fortunate to call home.
