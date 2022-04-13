It was just a little over a year ago that Sue Sawusch was relaxing at home in her recliner after a dinner out with her husband Dirk when she realized she couldn’t get up.
Sue thought it was just her back, but her husband could tell it was more serious. He could see she was weak in her left arm, unable to support herself on her left leg, so he immediately called 9-1-1. Two CT scans would reveal she was having an ischemic stroke, the most serious kind that if not treated promptly could lead to brain swelling, severe disability and even death.
Had this happened seven months earlier, she would have been stabilized in northern Michigan then transferred downstate for endovascular intervention to remove the two clots in her brain. Instead, she was quickly moved to a state-of-the-art Interventional Radiology suite at Munson Medical Center (MMC), where Dr. Gary Rajah and his team were poised to provide her care when minutes so desperately mattered.
Before the arrival of Dr. Rajah and the Interventional Stroke Program in Traverse City, a CDC color-coded map of northern Michigan displayed dark shades of purple, particularly in the more rural areas of our region, indicating an elevated number of deaths due to stroke. Since the fall of 2020 when northern Michigan’s first endovascular stroke intervention occurred at MMC, significant strides have been made to provide access to emergent care that was previously not available in our region. In fact, the number of endovascular interventions now performed locally, and the level of care provided, rivals any stroke center in the state.
In addition to an exceptional team of clinicians, the Interventional Radiology suite at MMC features two cutting-edge Artis Icono Biplane imaging machines. When the second was installed this last October, MMC was the only hospital in the country to have such a suite. In addition to the technology, Munson Healthcare’s integrated hospitals across northern Michigan are able to closely collaborate on the appropriate care for someone having a stroke whether it be the delivery of “clot-busting” medications or a transport to Traverse City for endovascular intervention.
Providing care to people close to home is always our goal but this is especially critical in the case of stroke.
As we approach May and National Stroke Awareness Month, it’s important that everyone BE FAST from the very onset of a stroke, when minutes matter:
- (B) Balance: Problems maintaining balance;
- (E) Eyes: Lost or double vision;
- (F) Face: Drooping face on one side;
- (A) Arm: Weakness in one or both arms;
- (S) Speech: Difficulty speaking;
- (T) Time: A reminder to call 9-1-1 right away.
The timely recognition of symptoms, immediate call to 9-1-1, and intervention by our stroke team made all the difference for Sue Sawusch. She awoke in the ICU feeling relatively well and after five days, walked out of Munson Medical Center on her own two feet. In the six weeks that followed, she completed physical therapy at the Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare facility in Traverse City. And today, she is living a fully independent life with no assisted devices.
Munson Healthcare’s investment in state-of-the-art imaging technology is transformative for community health, from those suffering stroke to countless others in need of other neurovascular procedures including treatments for ruptured aneurysms and blood vessel malformations in the brain and spine. In addition, this commitment is helping us to attract the best and brightest talent, further expanding access to this type of care for people across northern Michigan and moving us toward our goal of accreditation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.
The Healthcare Heroes in our radiology suites, operating rooms and emergency departments throughout the region are poised and ready 24/7 for patients suffering a stroke. We are grateful for their dedication just as we are thankful for Sue’s recovery and her return home to a happy, healthy life.
