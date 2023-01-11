The New Year always bring new opportunities and hope. This year is no exception.
One example to highlight in the year ahead is cutting-edge cancer care that is coming to northern Michigan thanks to a new PET scanner installed at Cowell Family Cancer Center in late 2022.
PET stands for positron emission tomography which uses tiny amounts of radioactive sugar material to see the activity at the subatomic level of our bodies. This is especially helpful in detecting small cancerous tumors that may be missed in other radiological technology. As part of this screening, a patient receives a special glucose (sugar) contrast. Because malignant tumors use more glucose than normal cells, any cancerous tumors show up as bright spots during the PET scan.
The new PET at Cowell Family Cancer Center replaces an old mobile device and now up to nine patients a day can be scheduled for cancer detection.
In addition to the scanner, dedicated rooms have been constructed to leverage this technology for new therapeutic treatments for some patients with prostate or neuroendocrinal cancer — types that often impact the pancreas, thyroid, adrenal glands or lungs. Anticipated to begin by this spring or early- summer, cancer theranostics involves using the PET and a specially created contrast material to administer precise treatment to the cancer cells, using the PET to monitor the treatment’s effectiveness in real time.
Currently there are only four other facilities in Michigan that offer this level of cancer care. Munson Healthcare Vice President for Cancer and Professional Services, Kathy Laraia estimates that nearly 100 patients in northern Michigan will benefit from this treatment each year.
“Patients whose diagnosis requires them to receive treatments downstate or out-of-state often choose to forego treatment altogether due to the amount of travel,” Laraia said. “Bringing theranostics to northern Michigan means those patients with neuroendocrinal cancer and those certain prostate cancers will have greater access to care, close to home.”
While theranostics is not yet the answer for other types of cancer, this technology is expanding rapidly and likely one day will be available to treat several different types of cancerous disease.
In the meantime, it remains vital that northern Michigan residents work with their primary care physician to get regular cancer screenings such as a colonoscopy, mammogram and PAP smear for women and a prostate exam for men.
We know the pandemic as well as everyday life causes many people in our region to put off regular office visits for preventive care such as vaccinations, physicals, and screenings. Please make it your New Year’s resolution to encourage loved ones to see their family provider and if a screening is appropriate, to follow through and get it completed.
At Munson Healthcare, we will continue to invest in new technology that ensures our community has access to the very best level of care. For more information, just go to munsonhealthcare.org.
