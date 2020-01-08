As an industry, health care requires some very specialized and specific standards.
Tools must be sterilized. Operating rooms need to maintain a certain temperature. Our buildings meet codes created specifically for hospitals. Of course, our goal is to not only meet these standards but exceed them in all facets of our operation.
So we were particularly proud when Munson Healthcare’s Vice President of Facilities, Steve Tongue, recently shared that Munson Medical Center’s decade-long efforts to promote energy efficiency and environmental sustainability resulted in the EPA’s ENERGY STAR® designation. In an operation as expansive and complex as Munson Medical Center’s this is a significant achievement.
Steve introduced an environmentally-centered approach to facilities when he joined the organization 12 years ago, creating a “green team” who began looking at ways the hospital could be more sustainable and save energy costs. Over the past decade the hospital’s ENERGY STAR rating has increased from 24 to 83, far exceeding the score of 75 required to earn certification. In that time span there have been 102 separate energy projects that led to what is now $870,000 in energy savings per year.
How did we do it?
Introducing LED lighting was one of the first steps. Hospital standards for lighting are not like those in residential or other public spaces. Still, the team started tackling projects, looking for solutions, and cost savings started to increase. One of the interesting things about LED lighting relates to its temperature. These lights produce very little heat by comparison to other types which helps cooling costs during the summer months.
Our team also started installing variable frequency drives on the electric motors being used in our roof-top and other heating and cooling units. These drives save money and energy by controlling motors based on energy demand rather than always operating at full speed. These, among other initiatives, have led to national energy benchmarking firm Grumman Butkis ranking Munson Medical Center in the top 25 percent of Midwest hospitals for energy efficiency.
Steve and the green team also partnered with The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay to restore Kids Creek to a more natural environment on the hospital’s campus and become an example for urban creek renewal efforts nationally. The team was also instrumental in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification of the Cowell Family Cancer Center that includes efficient heating and cooling, low-flow flush toilets, efficiency lighting and green roofs. Another partnership with the Watershed Center saw the installation of a 3,900-square-foot green roof at the hospital to reduce storm water runoff and discharge into Kids Creek.
One of our organizational goals is to reduce waste. Munson Medical Center has achieved a recycling rate of 50 percent, up from 17 percent in 2011. There are now 23 separate waste streams monitored by the hospital’s environmental services department.
Stewardship is among our core values at Munson Medical Center. Countless studies have linked environmental quality to that of public health. The long-term savings provided by these investments in energy efficiency are also important to our fiscal sustainability as an organization. It is critical that we manage our resources in a way that best serves our patients, staff, community and the environment. After all, these are the very resources that make northern Michigan such an incredible place to call home.
I hope you’ll join me in thanking Steve, the facilities team, staff and providers for all of their help in making this possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.