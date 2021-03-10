While we recognize anniversaries in a variety of ways, from celebration to solemn reflection, each represents a moment that has left an indelible mark on our lives. In the next week, we will have reached one year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in northern Michigan bringing an opportunity to acknowledge what we’ve endured and overcome as a healthcare system and a community.
As I look back over this past year, I continue to be inspired by the courage, compassion and perseverance of our healthcare team that has navigated so much change while continuing to care for our patients. They have mourned with families suffering loss and celebrated with those who recovered and returned home. The stress and concern they feel has been no less than any of us and yet their dedication to serve others and protect their colleagues and community has been unwavering.
Thankfully, we have seen the surge that tested us in November and December ease over the past two months. With every new challenge overcome and each new day that has passed, we have learned more about COVID-19 and safely caring for everyone during this global pandemic. These lessons — as well as the vigilance of our community members to get vaccinated and continue other safety behaviors — has helped us ease visitor restrictions in recent weeks and through the duration of the pandemic, continually provide services that are critical to the health and wellbeing of our region.
The demand for these essential services does not stop because of COVID-19. Even though the pandemic has taken priority in our daily work, it has not kept us from providing a high level of essential care to other patients and even forging new paths to better serve our community in the future.
From the onset of COVID-19, our Maternity and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff quickly developed protocols to maintain a safe birth and care environment for mothers and babies. Since March of last year, Munson Medical Center’s maternity unit has helped bring more than 1,700 new lives into the world including nearly 400 cared for by our NICU team.
Cowell Family Cancer Center saw oncology procedures and infusion treatments increase in 2020. Our cardiac catheterization lab has continued to intervene in hundreds of heart attacks. Cases such as all of these have been at the core of our commitment to safety because delaying care is simply not an option.
This is certainly true for stroke and neurological services, where even in the midst of a public health crisis we have made unprecedented strides over the last six months with care never before provided at Munson Healthcare or in our region.
Dr. Gary Rajah began providing endovascular stroke intervention this summer, performing the first thrombectomy and now operates using technology found only at a handful of hospitals across the country. Shortly before the New Year, Dr. Justine Pearl performed the very first craniotomy at Munson Medical Center in which the patient was awake, allowing for optimal patient care. This only scratches the surface of what’s been accomplished and what is yet to come as we further invest in technology and talent in the year ahead.
What has been equally impressive and impactful is the generosity and support from the community. Our healthcare team has received an astonishing 7,600 donated meals (across more than 45 departments), 2,000 cookies and 1,000 bagels. The heartfelt cards and posters, as well as the parades and words of encouragement, have been a source of hope and reassurance when we’ve needed it most.
We now enter the second year of this pandemic with renewed optimism and gratitude for our collaboration with area health departments and the vaccines that are helping us take steps toward the finish line of this long race. Munson Healthcare has administered more than 34,000 doses to our healthcare team and community members.
Years from now, I believe we’ll say that we met this challenge and grew stronger as a result — because we did it together.
But we still have many months ahead. We ask that you please get your vaccine when it’s your turn. And, even afterward, continue wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.
As we look back on the past 12 months, we do so with a sense of reverence for those we’ve lost; a sense of gratitude for those who have healed and returned home; a sense of pride in the way we have pulled together as a community to care for one another; and a sense of hope that our collective strength, resolve and compassion will see us through to the brighter days that we know lie ahead.
