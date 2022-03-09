As spring approaches, so does a new optimism as the COVID-19 positivity rate and strain on our healthcare system continues to ease across the region.
One week from today will mark two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in northern Michigan. In the time since, our healthcare workers and our community have navigated incredible challenges and changes. As is so often the case, adversity reveals character and inspires ingenuity which in many ways has made us stronger as a healthcare system and a community.
We think back with gratitude about the outpouring of support we received in the initial weeks of the pandemic and so many kind gestures that have been extended to our healthcare team through three patient surges. Each day our staff has shown amazing resilience, dedication and compassion during the most difficult circumstance the health system has experienced in a century.
Since March 2020, Munson Medical Center’s emergency room has received more than 93,000 visits. Our team has provided inpatient care to more than 1,700 patients who entered our hospital for COVID-19 and were later safely discharged. These patients were severely ill, scared and in many cases in need of critical level care and even ventilation, sometimes for weeks. While we mourn the loss of too many who have fallen victim to this virus, we also think about so many more who returned to family and friends and appreciate the profound and far-reaching impact our frontline caregivers have made on their lives.
Heart attacks, strokes and other acute health issues did not take a pause because of the pandemic. They continue to happen regardless. Nearly 42,000 patients have been admitted to MMC during the time of COVID-19. Through adjustments and enhancements, our committed healthcare workers have not only helped ensure all patients receive the care they need, but also have raised the level of care at the same time.
More than 3,800 babies have been welcomed into the world at MMC during the pandemic. Our Cardiac Catheterization Lab, which includes an upgrade with cutting-edge technology, is now caring for more patients than ever before. The region’s first endovascular stroke intervention was performed at MMC in the fall of 2020. Now, with a second biplane suite, the stroke program is among the busiest in the state, saving lives and preserving quality of life by providing care closer to home. And a new plasmapheresis service is helping to improve the lives of those with autoimmune disorders and saving them a long trip downstate.
Munson Healthcare also has transformed our technology over the past two years to implement telemedicine across a range of services. In 2020 alone, providers completed more than 75,000 virtual visits. While those numbers shift as the virus has allowed for more face-to-face appointments, the technology continues to be an important component of how we provide care now and in the future.
We currently have 1,200 provider users across 100 practices who see patients via telemedicine. In December 2021, 12 percent of all patient visits occurred using the technology. Virtual visits can provide greater convenience and access to many services including Behavioral Health, which uses this technology in more than 1,000 patient visits per month. Neurosurgery, Infectious Disease, and various family medicine practices also continue to see a high percentage of patients virtually.
There is no question these last two years have posed some tremendous challenges, and we will continue to face significant headwinds. The pandemic has demanded we reexamine operations and accelerated progress on many of our goals and objectives that preceded COVID-19. Through it all, the pandemic has aligned us as a more unified Munson Healthcare system to make the best use of our resources.
Above all, it has shown again what exceptional people we have in healthcare and within our community. As we’ve moved from Pandemic Level Red to Orange, we wait in hope that this trend continues and we all get a moment to take a breath, particularly those who have been serving patients on the front line.
Two years later, we remain optimistic about the future because of how far we’ve come and are forever grateful for the way that so many have stepped forward to support one another.
