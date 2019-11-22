Editor's note: This story was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2019 section, inside Tuesday's newspaper. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
We are in a state of workforce development disruption, if not a revolution.
The availability of a workforce in quantity and quality is greatly influencing the ability for both businesses and communities to grow.
In northern Michigan, we are aging rapidly (5 years older than national median age), experiencing a historically low unemployment rate (less than 4 percent), and a shrinking eligible workforce. Those trend lines are not likely to change anytime soon.
There was a time when people went where the jobs were.
There was a time when pride came from having essentially the same job your entire career and showing incremental improvements in pay and title along the way. That approach to work is no longer the rule, but rather, the exception.
We are now in the midst of an epic shift that will redefine what it means to work and, thus, our workforce. Experts predict that the average number of jobs held will only increase with future generations. Recent reports show that even for jobs started between ages 35 and 44 years of old, 75 percent of those jobs end in less than 5 years.
What does this mean? It means that individuals are spending more time looking for work and preparing for job changes then previous generations. It means that workers will move between jobs more quickly and many may even pursue work in the “gig economy” or short-term, contractual job relationships. People are more mobile and have greater choice on where to live than ever before.
As the economy and job market continues to evolve, so must our strategies to support workers and employers.
Unfortunately, there are too many who believe workforce development is simply a collection of government-sponsored job training programs. This is indeed a function within the system, but it is, and should be, just one part of a community’s approach to developing, attracting and retaining talent. To achieve true success, workforce development should be an integral part of both our education and economic systems. Further, it must be a shared responsibility between individuals and organizations.
While the region has a strong foundation in workforce development, we can improve our approach. In order to be more prepared for the future, we need to:
1) Integrate key tenets of employability and entrepreneurship into traditional education systems. We must recognize that our education system is a feeder for our workforce. As such, we need to embrace curriculum that builds knowledge and employability, starting at a very young age. Our education system should provide the proper mix of academics, skill-building and experiential learning.
2) Embrace technology as a means (not an end) toward individual and shared prosperity. Technology provides us with an unmatched connectivity and productivity that has contributed to the most diverse and resilient economy ever. To continue, we must seek human-centered technology seeking to assist employers and employees, not replace them.
3) Coach individuals on how to build networks that support their employability.
As the saying goes, “it’s not what you know but who you know.” Helping folks take advantage of the networks available to them (of employers, workers, potential clients and peers) can help to build a more resilient workforce. This is particularly important in an economy where people are regularly changing jobs and, in some cases, seeking entrepreneurial pursuits. It is imperative that every individual take an active role in building their own employability network.
4) Invest in community placemaking strategies. Communities need business, business needs talent, and talent seeks community. That is the 21st Century economy development model. Our ability to attract and retain talent is greatly dependent on our communities’ ability to create an infrastructure and a culture that is conducive to a variety of working people wanting to live here.
Simply put, the future of workforce development must be focused on agility and resiliency, not rigid skill building and hoping for a bygone era.
Together, we must recognize the importance of adaptive workforce development strategies, promote a workforce-oriented education system, encourage individuals to build strong networks and embrace community development practices that make our region a place where talented, creative and hardworking people choose to live and grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.