This will be the first summer since 2019 that most businesses in the region will be able to operate at their fullest potential (woo-hoo!).
However, as it also was with 2019, Northwest Michigan appears to have more jobs available than workers. In 2019, the region saw a historically low unemployment rate, and employers across all industries were desperately seeking employees. In 2020, even in the midst of unprecedented business disruption due to COVID, we still witnessed tremendous demand by employers across all sectors for employees.
2021 will unfortunately be even worse as there are a growing number of jobs available, yet people are out of work, and many are leaving the workforce. So, as an area employer recently asked, “What gives, McCauley?”
- First, and maybe the most obvious, extended and greater unemployment benefits. Currently, a disincentive exists for some to reenter the job market. There is some debate about this, but the bottom line is that if one can earn more money by not working than working, a person may choose not to work.
- Second, many in the labor force will not reenter until our education and child care systems return to full strength. This disproportionately affects women over men, unfortunately.
- Third, some workers remain hesitant to reenter the labor market because of ongoing, but thankfully rapidly diminishing, COVID transmission fears.
All of these reasons are real and will continue to create labor and cost inefficiencies throughout the year but should subside shortly thereafter (assuming no COVID resurgence).
However, this will not be the end of employers’ troubles. There is another answer to the question, “Where have the workers gone?” Unfortunately for all of us, it is a structural problem that is neither temporary nor easy to fix.
The fact is that 2020 exposed and accelerated a much bigger underlying issue — there are fewer working-age people than there have ever been before. The workforce in this region, state and country is vanishing.
In a column years ago, I discussed the “The Silver Tsunami” that is now upon us, referring to the aging of the nation’s population. And, while the entire nation is aging, Northwest Michigan is experiencing the impacts disproportionately, due to being a rural area, the ever-increasing pace by which Baby Boomers are retiring, the in-migration of additional retirees to the region, and a sluggish birth rate. The implications of these trends are contributing to especially dramatic effects in the availability of Northwest Michigan’s workforce right now and likely for years.
Let’s start with the Baby Boomers, representing the largest generation in American history, who hold millions of jobs across the nation. The pace by which they are leaving the workforce is rapidly increasing by the year. In fact, 2020 saw a 50 percent increase in Baby Boomer retirements from 2019.
Despite people working longer careers, this trend will continue. Baby Boomers generally represent integral, long-tenured positions proving difficult to replace at the same rate by which they are leaving. This impacts Northwest Michigan in two ways: 1) Decreases existing workforce in the region and 2) Adds to the overall population in the region as a retirement destination.
Next, the birth rate — also known as future employees. Even before COVID, Michigan — and most certainly Northwest Michigan — experienced a downward trend in births.
In 2019, there were 107,917 live births in Michigan, representing the smallest number in over 75 years. Despite continued and significant population growth over the last 10 years, Northwest Michigan also saw fewer births in each of its 10 counties in 2019 than it did in 2009.
The most dramatic decline actually occurred in the region’s most populous and fastest-growing county, Grand Traverse, which experienced a 13.4 percent decline in births from 2009-2019.
2021 will be full of economic risks and uncertainty, including the possibility of another COVID wave (unlikely, but real) and inflation (ugh), but right now, the core challenge to Northwest Michigan is getting people back to work and additional workers to call Northwest Michigan home.
Some upcoming factors will get many people back to work (e.g., expiration of unemployment benefits, greater certainty in childcare, in-person schooling, and rising wages), but adding the number of workers in the region will prove far more difficult and will likely have to be measured in years, not months, as it will force us to confront how do we, as a region, retain and attract working age families — no easy task.
