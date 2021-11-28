There are a variety of reasons why our labor force participation rate remains lower than it was pre-COVID, but I believe the two biggest are our aging population and women as caregivers.
With regard to the latter, women have left the labor force at twice the rate of men since March 2020. As a result, women’s labor force participation rate is now the lowest in more than 30 years, with an estimated 1 in 3 women left or scaled back their work during the pandemic.
So the question is, “Why are so many women leaving the labor force?”
We should have serious doubts about reports of mass career exploration or COVID-19 fears run rampant. The answer to me is very evident: In most working households, women still disproportionately shoulder the load of child care (reasons as to why are left to a much larger conversation). The simple fact is that women largely remain society’s caregivers, both inside and outside their homes.
Whether a child is in daycare or school, numerous challenges still threaten any parent’s ability to work. To begin with, there is little tolerance for your child coming to daycare or school with the sniffles in a post-COVID world. This is understandable and sometimes appropriate, but in a world where many kids are just runny noses on feet, parents continue to face uncertainty around continuity of care.
With the same standard applied to staff and the labor shortage being felt in every industry, just one staff member feeling under the weather can shut down care for dozens of families. Meanwhile, care disruptions and shutdowns usually cost parents the same as if their child had been provided complete care that day or not.
In addition, there remains the real and continuing threat of exposures and quarantines. We also live in a time when a night can be spent waiting on pins and needles for someone else’s COVID test results.
Before COVID, most parents knew that having a kid in care meant that a myriad of colds, coughs and an assortment of generally mild viruses would be coming into their home throughout the year. Since the kids have been back to school, the number of colds and coughs running through homes has returned with vengeance (trust me).
However, in a post-COVID world, it is no longer acceptable to attend daycare, school, work, a conference or social gatherings when you are even mildly ill. We no longer applaud someone for “toughing it out” as good Midwesterners. While this is perhaps a healthier norm, these new expectations can disproportionately impact working moms and their employers.
Even with child care available (albeit not enough) and schools open for in-person learning, working moms overall face a whole host of new issues in addition to the already challenging ones presented by parenting.
The lucky — though exhausted — ones have taken advantage of flexible work schedules that allow them to balance their responsibilities better. However, increasing evidence shows many of these workers are also struggling and might be facing burnout.
On the other hand, workers with jobs that cannot be done remotely or on flexible schedules have not been as lucky. This has been especially prevalent within historically female-dominated industries such as hospitality, restaurants, retail and health care — where many of our current labor shortages are concentrated in.
The continued uncertainty of what it means to parent during a pandemic has made a full return to work simply impossible for many women. Still, there are many conversations, in and outside the region, happening right now about how we get more women back to work.
While each case (both employer and family) is different, I generally believe that understanding, patience, and adaptability — not policy — will ultimately be needed to offer the best work-life balance proposition.
As such, I know area employers are well aware that the skills being employed by working moms today — management, risk mitigation, perseverance and prioritization — will make them even better employees when they can soon again work to their fullest capacity and be the moms they want to be.
Lastly, in the spirit of the above, I’d like to thank my beautiful wife — a loving mom of two young boys that just happens to own a successful small business, too!
