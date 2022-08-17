For some, economic development is and will always be images of ribbon cuttings and gold-painted shovels wielded by those in suits and hard hats. It’s not to say that ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings aren’t significant achievements. They are.
However, communities, regions and states must now look at the entire ecosystem of how BOTH a business and a worker can be grown, retained or attracted to be economically competitive. The answer is no longer solely defined by supply chains, electrical rates, spec buildings, land costs or taxes, to name a few of the most traditional responses.
Large and small businesses along with policymakers are now also paying sharper attention to things like childcare, schools, multi-modal transportation, educational attainment, housing, recreational assets and downtowns as influenceable assets that can make or break the economic development potential of any given area.
I believe “risk-taking” is THE attribute that history will again see as defining feature of successful communities, too. Michigan is no stranger to those who have embraced the chance for success over the certainty of mediocrity.
Most famously, Henry Ford failed often throughout his storied career. He lost all his first investors without producing a car. He then founded the Detroit Auto Company, which produced a car, but soon went bankrupt. Finally, he introduced a car called the Model T that revolutionized business, labor, manufacturing, transportation and our way of life. Ford was just one of many who built Michigan’s foundation, but our home is far from complete, and we must again employ many of the same architectural tactics used a century ago.
We all have heard the saying, “Failure is not an option.” Outside of love and war, I find the absolutism of the saying to be rigid and hyperbolic. Instead, failure should be a real, considered, plausible and sometimes embraced outcome of decision-making.
Without failure or willingness to accept failure as a possibility, very few of our most successful individuals, businesses, and communities would have succeeded. Failure can provide an invaluable framework for future success. Yet, when planning for the future, many choose to camouflage themselves in someone else’s path instead of taking a chance and forging their own way forward.
In this uncertain environment, there are actual and imminent risks to us as individuals, businesses and communities. While this presents very real challenges, there are also opportunities. We must not forget how the United States of America became great. We are exceptional because we were envisioned, created, built and defended by the most incredible collection of risk takers ever assembled.
To release ourselves from the potential of a state of worry, peppered with hyper politicizations, we must do better to visualize our shared potential and take the necessary risks to achieve it.
This region and Michigan have tremendous assets that have value in both today’s and tomorrow’s market. However, it would be tragedy soaked in irony if our communities, which once thrived due to risk-taking, accepted stagnancy — or worse — as a better fate than simply leveraging niche strengths.
I say this as a fairly risk-averse person. I do not skinny dip, bull ride, jaywalk, or own cryptocurrency (there’s a lie in that list). Yet, I know that most great people and communities have a story that began with doing something different, taking a chance.
For my part, I have recently taken on a new job. Risky? Maybe so, but I think the potential reward to make an even bigger difference is worth it.
Northwest Michigan is a region where I have spent and built much of my career, mainly because we have and continue to “play tall” — meaning that we are a rural region that is more prosperous than many of our peers because we don’t think of ourselves solely as what others believe us to be. We have and should continue to take some calculated risks.
Now is not the time for Northwest Michigan to rest on its laurels.
Let’s strive and drive to be better and continue to smash the prescribed barriers of what some would like to limit rural areas like ours to be.
