The public health impacts of COVID-19 are extremely serious, and the death toll it has put on families across, the state, nation, and globe is tragic and deeply saddening.
Moreover, it has brought with it extensive economic disruption. In just a span of three weeks in March and April, more than a million Michiganders filed for unemployment, representing more than a quarter of the state’s workforce. Michigan will also have a 2-to-3 billion budget shortfall this year. And the federal deficit will likely be more than 4 trillion dollars this year, placing our federal debt over 100 percent of GDP — a level not seen since World War II.
The current economic challenges will only grow and compound in the weeks and months to come if businesses continue to be sidelined and people aren’t allowed to work.
In the name of public health, our economy drastically slowed and is not likely to improve until at least mid-May and likely later.
The ripple effects of government intervention and policy are being felt in our businesses, communities, and homes as we anxiously wait for normal to return.
Our resiliency and ability to adapt is being tested like no one could have ever predicted.
Yet, now is the time to begin the process of planning for this region’s economic rebound as part of a larger state and national effort.
Planning must occur sooner rather than later as this is a region that already has a variety of economic development impediments largely associated with rural areas (e.g., infrastructure availability, educational attainment, distance to markets, size/age of labor force, etc.).
Even before COVID-19, economic growth was concentrated in just a few places across the country.
According to a recent Brookings Institute report, “A Case for Growth Centers,” a third of the jobs associated with the most innovative industries (e.g., biotech, computer technology, telecommunications) are located in just 16 counties across the country. More than half of the nation’s GDP comes from only 31 counties out of more than 3,000 nationwide.
Industries, markets and policymakers have chosen metro consolidation over geographic diversity.
That said, I believe the current public health and economic disruption might provide opportunities to stall or even reverse that trend.
First, there are always “soft” economic revolutions that occur after every recession. Markets tend to be more open and people are more likely to innovate.
Second, COVID-19 will shed light on some of the public health risks associated with extremely dense population centers. We have begun, and will continue to, see people rethink the value of living in the nation’s most populated (and expensive) areas and seek other places.
Third, I’m hopeful that policymakers will begin looking at the problems associated with under-investing in rural areas. There should be more considerable discussion about the risks of concentrating capital, talent and policy on just a few metros — as opposed to a more diversified approach.
Debates, policy papers and academic research will be abundant about if the scope and breadth of recent policy decisions to “pause” the economy were too light or too heavy.
But, there is little doubt that the COVID-19 trajectory was flattened, and lives were saved — but at a tremendous financial cost to many business owners, their employees and every taxpayer.
A silver lining might be, though, that it also considerably slowed and put into question the nation’s past trajectory of economic concentration.
Northwest Michigan has a renewed opportunity to be a leader and case study demonstrating the how and why innovation, prosperity, and quality of life also can be felt in rural places across the nation.
Now is the time for tough, uncomfortable conversations in D.C., Lansing, and in every household — about how to best balance our health and livelihoods.
Economic recovery needs to begin immediately after public health is ensured. With it, so should a new look at how we improve our region’s economic outlook.
There will be no benefit to choosing a path that lacks self-determination and leaving our long term fate to others.
Our economic recovery, much like economic development, will be defined by the concerted efforts of the public and private sector to create the conditions for business and talent expansion.
Together we can begin cooperating with purpose toward an economic recovery framework worthy of the residents and businesses of Northwest Michigan.
