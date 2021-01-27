I feel that I am a good cook. My wife is an even better cook (please tell her I said that).
However, I think we can all agree that there is no better meal than the one someone else cooks for you. Besides just being great places that foster relationships and provide the joy of taste, restaurants and bars long have been the local, state and national economy’s bedrock. Moreover, they help define and enrich communities everywhere.
Northwest Michigan, while making tremendous strides in recent years to better diversify and define itself beyond being “just” a tourist destination, is no different. The places we eat and drink are an integral part of our regional economy, identity and joy. Yet many restaurants and bars across our region now are facing significant threats to their survival through no fault of their own.
Throughout the pandemic, bars and restaurants have been targeted for restrictions because COVID-19 is generally believed to be spread most easily in indoor areas, with close contact with people. Moreover, despite masks’ proven efficacy, one simply can’t dine or drink with a mask on.
Yet upwards of 450,000 people in Michigan are employed in the food and beverage industry, generating a pre-COVID annual revenue of $18 Billion and employing about 9 percent of the state’s workforce.
In Northwest Michigan, we pretty much mirror the state’s percent of the workforce. But hospitality as an industry is our second-largest economic cluster after healthcare.
One in six restaurants now are permanently closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The bottom line is that the hospitality industry is a huge deal for our regional economy. Undoubtedly, the economic stakes of ongoing restrictions are higher for this region than many other places in our state or nation.
Thankfully, Governor Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants could reopen beginning Feb. 1, but at only 25 percent of their normal capacity. This surely is good news in the sense that many of our area employers can get back to work. Fair questions remain about any business’s ability to remain open and profitable if limited to only a quarter of normal capacity. Therefore, we all must do more to support those who feed us, sustain our economy and help to define our communities’ character.
Far too many of our friends, family and neighbors are out of work right now due to circumstances beyond their control.
I know eating out is the last thing on many people’s minds, whether because of financial or public health reasons — but the simple truth is we need our bars and restaurants to remain open.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and is normally the second-busiest holiday for restaurants (just behind Mother’s Day), according to the National Restaurants Association. Even with the forthcoming partial reopening, we know that most restaurants are likely to experience a significant decline in revenue on a day that normally bolsters their bottom line.
If able, it is more important than ever that we step up and support our local bars and restaurants.
They are more than just a meal out when you don’t want to do the dishes or a drink with friends after a long day’s work. They are purchasers of local goods and the employers of neighbors. Without our eateries and watering holes, our ability to grow and expand our economy will suffer.
If you are low risk or one of the lucky ones who’ve already been vaccinated, consider eating out — safely, of course. If you are not comfortable or unable, please consider getting takeout. Gift cards are also a great option and provide critical cash flow for our businesses during these challenging times.
Lastly, don’t forget dessert (you deserve it) and be sure to tip well (they need it).
However you can, as often as your able, let’s be sure to show our restaurants and bars the love on this Valentine’s Day and throughout this uniquely challenging season.
