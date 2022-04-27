President Franklin D. Roosevelt discussed homeownership as part of our nation’s strength, saying, “A nation of homeowners, of people who own a real share in their land, is unconquerable.”
Our country agreed and laid the foundation for an unprecedented housing (and baby) boom after the return of millions of soldiers from World War II. These post-war homes often consisted of about 1,000 square feet, with one bathroom and basic amenities, and were priced below $8,000 (approximately $95,000 today).
Today, home prices across the country are rising at an unprecedented rate, and the single-family home is becoming less and less affordable for many working households. Yet, we should note that affordability is always subjective because it has two inputs that differ from family to family: Income and desired home price.
But in Northwest Michigan, there is a “perfect storm” of affordability working against potential home buyers as wages across all industries and jobs are generally less than the rest of the state, yet median home prices are often more.
Home affordability as a product of income is a meaningful discussion that should continue. Still, home prices as a product of the law of supply and demand is the bigger story here as new home construction has been down 55% nationwide since 2006. This dramatic decline in home construction can best be described in three parts: labor, lumber and laws.
First, labor can be anywhere from 20-40% of the cost of a new home. And according to the Associated General Contractors of America, construction workers earn on average 10% more than the average of all private industry jobs, and the year after year wage gains for all trades exceed that for most occupations. Why? There are fewer skilled laborers today than in years past, so construction employers are simply upping wages and benefits to train, attract, and retain workers. There is no immediate sign of slowing wages either, as more construction jobs are available today than workers.
Second, there are various materials necessary for the construction of a house, and most, if not all, have seen a sharp price increases recently for a variety of reasons. However, no material is more intuitively linked to new construction than lumber, and few other building materials have seen such dramatic pricing volatility in the last two years than lumber. Between 2000 and 2019, lumber futures averaged $250-500 per thousand board feet. In 2022, the average has been more than $1,000 per thousand board feet, contributing more than $15,000 to the average price of a new home.
Third, with regards to laws (local, state and federal), the National Association of Home Builders estimates that nearly 25% of the cost of a new home is attributable to government regulation — of that 25%, just under 50% is attributed to regulation during development and just over 50% to regulation during construction. This is not to say that all laws are excessive or should be eliminated. Still, if we are truly serious about affecting home prices, a comprehensive assessment of the housing construction regulatory environment would be great to start as it’s a matter of policy and is not market based like labor and lumber.
While significant, labor, lumber and laws are not the only reasons for the rising home prices. There are undoubtedly other influencers — such as consumer demand for square footage, additional bathrooms, upscale amenities, increased energy efficiencies and the availability of buildable land — that have also contributed to an overall increase in home prices over the years.
The reasons mentioned above have contributed to the ever increasing home construction costs for many years. But, COVID-19 and its mitigation policies certainly exacerbated the issue in the last two years. Like many things, COVID was not the cause but acted as an accelerant of the issue. Housing has always been expensive but is more costly than ever and shows no signs of slowing.
The bottom line is that lumber, labor and laws are not meeting the demand for housing. But, while many will disagree on how we might change course, all of us can likely agree that our success as a nation has been intertwined with the promise of homeownership, and that is becoming more and more out of reach.
