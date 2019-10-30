If you live in Northwest Michigan, you likely already know that it is a special place. Residents are proud to call it home because of its many unique qualities — especially the warmth of its people and the beauty of its landscape. Visitors flock to the region’s unmatched natural beauty and high quality of life. These things are often hard to quantify or measure, but a recently released study provides a new metric that provides a strong indicator of the region’s desirability.
According to a report published by Coldwell Banker and WealthEngine, a Traverse City ZIP code is the most popular ZIP code in the nation for “millennial millionaires.” As defined by this study, millennial millionaires are individuals between the ages of 23 and 37 today and have a net worth of more than $1 million dollars. Not surprisingly, 44 percent of these individuals live in California — demonstrated by eight of the top 10 millennial millionaire zip codes, but the number one ZIP code (49685) is right here in northern Michigan.
Other than some unexpected bragging rights (not that any self-respecting Midwesterner would do such a thing), what does this mean for our region? A lot actually.
First, while it is only one metric, it helps to substantiate what many of us already know. Our region is a desirable place to live and one that is actively sought out by many wealthy individuals (young and old) across the nation. Those with the means and flexibility to live anywhere are choosing to live here. That should make us all proud of what we have built, protected and grown to date. This is further evidence that the investments that have been made — and those that community partners continue to make — in the livability of our communities are paying dividends.
Second, these individuals are not choosing northern Michigan by accident or simply by throwing a dart at a map. Remember, we are really not “on the way” to anywhere — we are a destination. This dynamic is highlighted in the aforementioned report by substantiating that millennials deliberately seek out vibrant communities, with walkability, cultural amenities, clean environments and a community culture that supports a healthy work-life balance.
Recognizing that this younger, wealthier population is choosing to live here at a time when they are likely focusing on building their families is important. Like most rural areas, there are currently more annual deaths than births in Northwest Michigan — a trend that’s not turning around any time soon unless we have the ability to attract and retain younger, working households of all income levels.
Despite all that our region has to offer, we cannot lose sight that there remains significant work to be done. Investments and innovation related to business development, childcare, transportation, housing and educational attainment will be critical to maintaining and building on the positive perception of our region as a great place to live and raise a family.
If we don’t continue to invest in our community and the young people that reside here, they (and their families) have every opportunity to go elsewhere. We cannot let that happen.
So, what if I had a million dollars?
Like these young adults, I would choose to live here and I bet you would, too. Let’s make sure we remain a place that our kids and theirs will also want to live.
