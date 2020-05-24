Unprecedented, sobering, and scary are a few words that we all have heard a lot of in the last couple of months when discussing the economy.
I’ll add one more that you might begin hearing more about: deflation. Most have heard of, and many have lived during times of inflation — meaning a general increase in consumer prices over time.
Inflation in the United States was relatively consistent and stable (2 to 3 percent) from World War II up until the oil shock of the early 1970s, when it rose to 7 percent, and then again in the early 1980s when it increased to a whopping 13 percent. Both of these times were marked by historic recessions.
For context, an acceptable inflation rate is considered by most economists to be about 1.5 to 2.5 percent per year.
We have had a stable and relatively “healthy” inflation rate for about 10 years now.
However, the national inflation rate decreased by 0.8 percent in April, representing the most significant drop since 2008, the year of the last nationwide recession. Such a rapid decline in the price of goods (driven by cheaper gas prices last month) and services provides some temporary relief to those out of work or otherwise struggling to make ends meet.
But it has caused many economists to worry about the intensity of this recession and the possibility of deflation.
Put simply, deflation is the opposite of inflation, as it represents a general decrease in consumer prices.
Inflation is bad, but deflation is worse because it usually represents a large-scale drop in consumer demand.
Consumer spending is a big deal, with many estimates putting it at about 70 percent of our economy. Moreover, we have experience and tolerance for combating inflation, generally with the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates. Tackling deflation with lowering interest rates, though, will prove very difficult in a time of already historically low interest rates.
Recessions hurt businesses and households, but they can unfortunately be expected every 8 to 10 years or so.
This recession is very different from all others for a variety of reasons, as the root cause is the government’s response to protecting public health. The extremely rapid decline of the economy due to “stay at home” orders across the nation cannot be understated.
For example, Michigan unemployment claims exceeded 1.2 million in just over 6 weeks, contributing to a significant decrease in overall spending (food being the notable exception). While we have only seen the first signs of a decrease in the inflation rate, there is reason to be concerned.
A little bit of slow-and-steady deflation can be good for the overall economy. However, when prices fall to far too fast, it can negatively impact everything from home prices to wages — creating the conditions for economic stagnancy.
Rapid deflation can be a sign of a significant recession, and was a prime factor in two of the world’s most devastating financial crises of the last hundred years: The Great Depression and Japan’s “Lost Decade.” Both situations resulted in zero economic growth for many years.
At this time, no one is saying to expect sharp deflation, but we all must remain aware of what it is and why it’s essential to keep it at bay.
One way each of us who is able can combat deflation is to continue to support business activity, preferably local businesses, whether you choose to be out and about or staying home.
If deflation persists and is prolonged, the potential negative effects of this recession will be longer lasting and more detrimental than the recession of 2008-09.
What we don’t know yet is the speed and intensity of our eventual economic recovery.
As Michigan and the entire nation begin to “reopen,” we are seeking rapid reemployment, business expansion, less price volatility, and, of course, strong public health.
The difficulty is that these are indeed unprecedented times and accurately predicting the details of this economic recovery is impossible.
Remember precedented times? I miss those days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.