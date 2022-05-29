Experience, skills and education are held at an individual level. It’s people and people alone that drive business and build communities. This has always been true. However, the traditional approach to economic development in Michigan and throughout the nation is to focus retention and attraction activities only on businesses.
As initially written three years ago, I believe there is a strong argument that there should also be more local and statewide policies focused on high-skilled people.
In addition to our very worthwhile business attraction and retention efforts, Michigan would benefit from a broader talent-focused strategy that seeks to grow, retain, and attract the “best and brightest” people to augment our current talent pipeline, business makeup and entrepreneurial potential. In doing so, I would argue that business activity and per capita income would rise along with the overall economic resiliency of our communities.
Yet, we are currently in a state of significant workforce development disruption, if not decline. At a minimum, the availability of a workforce has dramatically diminished in recent years. One key metric that best encapsulates this is that Michigan holds the 10th highest median age in the nation and as such, its workforce is shrinking. This trend line will not change anytime soon and is compounded in northwest Michigan due to population growth that is largely defined by seasonal residents and retirees.
Historically, every prosperous community and successful business is predicated on having a critical mass of highly skilled and hardworking individuals. Let’s not allow northwest Michigan to be less than exceptional in this regard. Instead, let’s grow individuals and seek out people who can build businesses and communities with the same passionate grit as our predecessors.
Further, expand the definition of “high-skill” and not let that title only be assigned to those with post-secondary degrees. The economic potential for much-needed carpenters, electricians, plumbers, computer numerical control (CNC) operators, welders and truck drivers — to name just a few — far exceed that of several post-secondary degrees being completed today.
As the economy and job market continue to evolve in this aging, post-COVID world, our strategies must now support BOTH workers and employers. Unfortunately, too many believe workforce development is simply a collection of government-sponsored job training programs. This is an essential function within the system, but it’s just one part of the ideal, 21st Century approach to developing, retaining and attracting talent.
Workforce development should also be an integral part of our education and economic development systems to achieve true success. Furthermore, the development and acquisition of talent must be seen as a shared responsibility between the public and private sectors.
The future of our economy will undoubtedly be intertwined with the quantity and quality of the workforce. Moreover, as the last two years have taught us, our businesses and workforce must be more agile and resilient than ever before. We must recognize the importance of adaptive economic development strategies that highlight talent as the basis of success for businesses and communities. We must also encourage individuals to build strong career paths and networks that make northwest Michigan THE place where talented, creative, and hardworking people choose to live and grow.
When closing the long-running radio show Prairie Home Companion, Garrison Keillor always said, “That’s the news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good looking, and all the children are above average.” I’ve always liked that, but for this time and place, I would instead offer: “That’s the news from northwest Michigan, a place like no other, where exceptional people are sought and found.”
