Throughout 2020, many stressed the importance of participating in the Census to maximize state and federal investment. The Census provides valuable information to decisionmakers, and it’s required by the Constitution.
The founders of this nation rightfully institutionalized the knowing of where people resided and in what numbers. So, our first national census was held in 1790, and we have done it every 10 years since.
The 2020 Census was our 23rd as a nation. Michigan has seen its ups and downs since it was first categorized as a territory.
Most recently, from 2000-2010, Michigan was the only state in the nation that experienced population decline. Yet, in both 2000 and 2010, Michigan remained the eighth most populous state. In 2020, Michigan did grow by 2 percent, but slipped in its population ranking among states from eighth to the 10th.
Moreover, while there was a net gain of people statewide, 50 of the state’s 83 counties lost population — the vast majority being rural areas of the state, though notably Wayne County and Detroit lost population, too.
Because of the state’s relatively slow growth, Michigan soon will lose a congressional seat (14 to 13), prompting the need to redraw its congressional district map.
There is a voter-approved, non-partisan redistricting commission currently working toward a new congressional district map in 2022.
Because of the population losses in the Upper Peninsula and Northeast Michigan, there is a reasonable assumption that Michigan’s 1st Congressional District will expand upon its already large geographic boundaries, even though Northwest Lower Michigan grew as a region.
In 2010, the 10-county population of northwest Lower Michigan was 297,912. In 2020, our population grew by 4.3 percent to 310,802.
The region now has more people than the entire Upper Peninsula. Antrim County was the only county in northwest Lower Michigan to experience a net population loss during that time period (-149 people).
As expected, Grand Traverse County experienced the highest growth in the region both by numbers (8,252) and by percentage (9.5%). In fact, Grand Traverse County is just a handful of Michigan counties that eclipsed the average U.S. population growth rate of 7.4%, the others being Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Washtenaw.
Grand Traverse County’s growth is concentrated in the Traverse City area, but maybe not where many would expect. Traverse City itself did grow, but at a lesser percentage than Grand Traverse County. Traverse City’s 2020 population was 15,678, increasing by 1,004 in the last 10 years (+6.8%). Interestingly, it is approximately the same population as it was in 1980 and still well below its highest population period from 1960-70.
In recent years, Grand Traverse County’s population growth has and continues to be driven by its townships — most notably Garfield Township. Garfield Township grew by nearly 20 percent from 2010-2020 and is home to more people (19,499) than three northwest counties (Kalkaska, Benzie, and Missaukee) and every other city or township in the 10-county region.
But, it’s not just Garfield. All townships adjacent to Traverse City grew significantly, and as a result, the area very likely will be federally recognized as an “urbanized area” — defined as geographies with a population density of 50,000 or more.
One expected benefit of such a designation will be the availability of more federal dollars for transportation coordination, planning, and implementation.
For the next 10 years, the 2020 Census will be the data backbone depicting the region. It will affect the distribution of federal and state funds to the region and its many communities, inform how its political districts are formed, and ultimately how many Congressional districts Michigan will have.
It will also inform where people want to locate and where businesses invest.
Unfortunately, the impacts of the Census too often are minimized.
Still, it will be a primary tool for many major decisions impacting the region’s economic health for the foreseeable future.
