Business attraction long has been the cornerstone of economic development.
Just as the name implies, business attraction consists of targeted efforts to attract new businesses to an area, usually through financial incentives, such as tax abatements or credits.
Those who favor the use of such incentives point to the job creation and tax revenue generated by having new businesses locate in the area and view it as an investment that will also show positive secondary economic effects.
Additionally, proponents argue that without financial incentives, many companies will move to where there are such incentives in place, thus transferring the economic benefit elsewhere.
This recently was felt by Michigan in the fall, when Ford chose out of state locations for electric vehicle production in large part because of the massive tax incentives offered.
However, large-scale, publicly funded business attraction has lost some of its favor as many have questioned its cost and effectiveness.
Opponents of the use of incentives for business attraction cite a lack of evidence that incentives truly impact firm location decisions compared to core issues such as energy costs, access to supply chain networks, construction and talent availability.
In addition, business attraction often creates competition between states or even among neighboring communities and requires public dollars that could otherwise be spent on other priorities.
Therefore, the focus and importance placed on business retention continues to increase. The fact that most jobs created each year (about 80%) are from existing businesses — and the lower public investment cost of retaining versus creating jobs — are reasons more and more communities are beginning to favor retention over attraction strategies.
Proponents of business retention believe that areas should focus on local businesses instead of chasing companies already rooted in other communities.
Retention strategies typically start by identifying the needs of local companies related to issues like infrastructure development, talent, supply chains, or growth financing.
This strategy has been very active in Northwest Michigan for a long time. For example, Networks Northwest/Northwest MI Works provided retention services to more than 900 small businesses across the region last year, with about 10 percent of those visits in conjunction with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and local economic development organizations.
Let’s return to the question, “Should Northwest Michigan focus on attraction or retention?”
What may seem like opposing strategies do have some critical areas of overlap. Creating a community with the necessary talent, energy, infrastructure and regulatory environment for businesses to succeed is essential to both business attraction and retention.
Also, making a reciprocal climate of support between businesses and the community will entice existing businesses to remain loyal to the region and have the dual benefit of signaling to new companies that this is an area they can succeed in.
Business retention and attraction each have their place in any community, big or small, and there are situations where each is important.
Rural areas, though, should consider putting the effort first and foremost on building upon the successes of our existing businesses.
We can create loyalty and investment from those owners in return, which ultimately makes our region more prosperous and attractive to both current and potential employers.
The bottom line is that Northwest Michigan’s future will depend largely on how “business-friendly” we are, and having dynamic, market-driven business retention and attraction strategies demonstrate a prioritization to being a community of choice for both job creators and job seekers.
