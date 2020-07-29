Dramatic shifts in our labor market that were believed to be impossible or several years in the future are now upon us. The economic and social disruptions caused by COVID-19 have hastened and placed a spotlight on some of the underlying challenges in our labor market which will impact employers, households and communities alike.
As an example, individuals who can afford to retire early are considering doing so or may have already chosen to as the effects of COVID-19 have continued longer than initially expected. Many older workers, which make up a higher percentage of Michigan’s workforce than most other states, are questioning the safety of returning to work.
Undoubtedly, COVID-19 has exacerbated and hastened the onset of many baby boomer retirements. This will be especially felt in northwest Michigan, where we already have a higher median age than the state and nation.
Also, women are proving to be disproportionately impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19 as women are much more likely to be employed in industries that are hardest hit by the economic shutdowns, such as hospitality, retail, healthcare, and personal services. And, mass disruptions and/or closures of schools and childcare has forced some working moms to move to part-time or temporarily forgo employment altogether. This has the potential to further the gender gap in career satisfaction and earnings.
Lastly, low-wage workers and those without post-secondary training and education are also more likely to be adversely impacted by the economic disruption. These workers are more likely to work jobs that rely on in-person interactions and less likely to be able to conduct their work remotely. They are also less likely to have household savings sufficient to weather an economic storm or access to quality healthcare if one of their family members does fall ill.
According to recent reports, this could represent upwards of 40 percent of all working households in northwest Michigan.
These labor force problems are not a surprise, of course. While our economy has been outwardly strong for years, these risks have been just under the surface — threatening to remove individuals from the labor market, slow growth, derail economic gains, and potentially exacerbate inequality.
Moreover, these challenges don’t only affect the individuals in question, their families, or their employers. They impact our communities and, therefore, all of us.
A decline in labor confidence as outlined above could also manifest itself in a reduction of consumer confidence (i.e., consumer spending), thus creating significant implications for our communities, too. As seniors retire and move toward a fixed income, many become rightly more conservative in their spending habits.
If women are forced or even choose to stay home with kids due to COVID-19, it will constrain household budgets and could also result in the closure of child care facilities that are critical to an eventual complete and robust reopening of our economy. Low-wage workers are the most likely unable to make ends meet in a recession and, in some tragic instances, experience eviction and possible migration away from the region.
Thankfully, our community can assist with building a more resilient workforce and, in doing so, increase economic recovery gains.
First, to protect and give confidence to older and at-risk workers, we all need to adhere to COVID-19 best practices recommended by local public health departments and the U.S. Center for Disease Control.
Second, employees need to communicate child care challenges, and employers should consider accommodations to working parents during these unprecedented times.
Third, we all need to support local businesses.
Local companies in northwest Michigan have demonstrated incredible strength and resolve during the COVID-19 disruption, swiftly adapting business practices and learning to operate in the “new normal.” They should be both acknowledged and rewarded.
If you are fortunate enough to be able — support local businesses, and by doing so, your working neighbors. The resiliency of this region has and always will be dependent on each of us.
